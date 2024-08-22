Eminem's Emotional Video for Jelly Roll Collaboration Hints at Painful Personal Loss

Eminem's music video for "Somebody Save Me," his collaboration with Jelly Roll, reveals deep-seated emotions tied to personal loss.

In the visual released Wednesday, the 51-year-old rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers III, could be seen rewatching real home video footage of his life with his family.

The song, which is featured on his latest album, "The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)," reflects on significant family moments involving his brother Nate and his three children -- Hailie Jade, Alaina, Stevie -- whom he wished he had been present for consistently.

In the music video, the "Lose Yourself" rapper looked back at the lives of his children when they were young.

At one point in the video, Eminem watched helplessly as his former self collapses in the bathroom, hinting at a possible drug overdose.

The Missouri-born artist then frantically yelled at the younger Marshall Mathers, who lies unconscious in bed, trying to rouse himself from what seems like a deep slumber.

Jelly Roll made several cameos throughout the video, adding a unique twist to the visuals.

Eminem and his ex-wife Kim Scott welcomed Hailie Jade, now 28, in 1995 -- four years before they tied the knot for the first time.

In the early 2000s, the then-couple welcomed his niece Alaina, now 31, into their family through adoption.

Alaina is the daughter of Kim's sister Dawn, who was battling drug addiction at the time. The latter died in 2016 from a suspected overdose.

Between Kim's two marriages to Eminem -- from 1999 to 2001 and briefly in 2006 -- she became the mother of Stevie Laine Scott in 2002 with Eric Hartter, her boyfriend at the time.

Following their reconciliation, Eminem officially adopted Stevie in 2005.

READ ALSO: Eminem's Scathing Insult Reignites Machine Gun Kelly Feud: 'You Really Need Some Help'

Aside from "Somebody Save Me," another emotionally-charged song in Eminem's latest album touched the hearts of listeners: "Temporary."

The award-winning artist openly acknowledged in the track that "Temporary" was "the hardest thing I ever wrote."

"So Hailie Jade, I wrote you this song / To help you cope with life now that I'm gone," Eminem raps in the song.

Another lyric says, "Look after Alaina, Stevie and Uncle Nate / And sweetie, be strong, I know I was your rock."

Eminem's 12th album, "The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)," has emerged as a standout addition to his impressive body of work.

This album debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, amassing an impressive 281,000 equivalent units in its first week.

READ MORE: 50 Cent Claims Jay-Z Tried to Block Him From Super Bowl Halftime Show, But Eminem's Ultimatum Secured His Spot