Taylor Swift Finally Speaks Out on Vienna Terror Plot, Explains Why She Kept Silent for Weeks

Taylor Swift has broken her silence on the terror threat that led to the cancellation of her "Eras Tour" shows in Vienna, Austria, earlier this month.

In a statement released Wednesday -- the day after she wrapped up the European leg of her record-breaking tour -- the pop superstar shared that performing her final shows in London was a "rollercoaster of emotions" after her three Vienna concerts were canceled.

Swift revealed that the cancellation of the shows had been "devastating" news that left her feeling guilty toward the tens of thousands of fans who had planned to attend the concerts, which were scheduled to take place at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna from Aug. 8 to 10.

"Having our Vienna shows canceled was devastating," she wrote. "The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows."

However, the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker also said that she was "grateful" to the authorities who uncovered what they called a planned terrorist attack targeting Swift's Vienna concert before anyone was hurt.

"But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives," Swift continued.

She went on to write that she was "heartened" by the "love and unity" between fans who "banded together" following the sad news.

"I decided that all of my energy had to go toward helping to protect the nearly half a million people I had coming to see the shows in London," Swift explained. "My team and I worked hand in hand with stadium staff and British authorities every day in pursuit of that goal, and I want to thank them for everything they did for us."

As for why Swift had stayed silent in the weeks following her "Eras Tour" shows' cancellation, she explained that she feared speaking out so soon would "provoke" more danger for her fans.

"Let me be very clear: I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows," the singer wrote.

"In cases like this one, 'silence' is actually showing restraint, and waiting to express yourself at a time when it's right to," she continued. "My priority was finishing our European tour safely, and it is with great relief that I can say we did that."

After working with British authorities to ensure the safety of fans at her London shows, Swift said her concerts at Wembley Stadium ended up feeling like a "beautiful dream sequence," with fans "bursting with passion, joy, and exuberance."

On Aug. 7, her Vienna shows' promoters Barracuda Music announced via social media that Swift's three shows would no longer go on as planned due to a foiled terrorist attack.

Authorities later arrested three suspects in connection with the terror plot.

