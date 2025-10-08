Dua Lipa Nearly Groped: Man's Hand Moves Down Singer's Back During Selfie — Crowd Outraged

Dua Lipa's "Radical Optimism" Los Angeles tour stop got heated when a fan's out-of-line actions disrupted an otherwise euphoric meet-and-greet experience.

The altercation took place on Oct. 4 at the Kia Forum, where the pop artist was meeting with fans before security could intervene and prevent a fan from inappropriately touching her.

On social media, the "Levitating" singer was captured leaning in to take a selfie with fans when a man in the front row allegedly reached around her back and started lowering his hand towards her buttocks.

Atlanta Black Star reports that her security guard was vigilant and stepped in right away, swatting the fan's hand out of the way before things could go any further.

The footage, taken by several people in attendance, went viral within hours of being shared on X (formerly Twitter), garnering more than four million views in a day.

oh my god this is disgusting ugh i’m so sick of these barricade weirdos.. but dua’s security deserves a raise fr pic.twitter.com/8oiTa3W056 — ece 🥬 | fan account (@lipadelrey) October 5, 2025

Even though the situation was awkward, Lipa did not flinch, continued smiling, and kept clicking photos with other fans.

Social media users were quick to express outrage at the fan's behavior but were applauding the quick reaction of the security team.

this king deserves a raise!!! pic.twitter.com/s9AI4cPBWN — ece 🥬 | fan account (@lipadelrey) October 5, 2025

One of the fans wrote on X, "Her security did right," while another said, "DDua's security deserves a raise and i hate these weirdos."

Another fan was shocked at the fan's actions and simply typed, "Why was he trying to touch her a— tho."

Meanwhile, another fan praised the guard's quick reaction, saying, "Yeah that security guard moved like a Marvel hero, give that man a bonus haha."

Platform commenters all spoke in the same voice: fans must respect artists' boundaries. One commenter encapsulated it by writing, "Fr, they handled it like pros people really need to chill and respect boundaries."

This is not the first time that the Grammy-winning singer has had disconcerting interactions with fans.

She reportedly had a security incident earlier this year while in a Ritz-Carlton in Santiago, Chile, when overly enthusiastic supporters are said to have snuck into her part of the hotel, as per The Sun.

Other performers, including R&B artist Ne-Yo and Alicia Keys, have also experienced such incidents on stage. Security personnel had to be called in to safeguard the performers in both instances.

The moment that went viral at Dua Lipa's concert is a testament to the increasing problem regarding fan behavior and the need to ensure safety during public events.