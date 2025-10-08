Yungblud Pushes Back After Bill Maher Questions Taylor Swift's Music

British rocker Yungblud is proudly standing up for Taylor Swift after comedian Bill Maher questioned the appeal of her music during a recent podcast episode.

During an October 7 interview on Maher's Club Random podcast, the 28-year-old artist didn't hold back when the host said he didn't connect with Swift's songs.

Though Maher clarified that he has "nothing against her," he admitted her music just doesn't speak to him.

According to TMZ, Yungblud, however, felt differently. "I f**king love Taylor's music," he responded, adding that some of her older songs remind him of joyful times spent with his sisters. For him, Swift's music is more than just pop—it's emotional and personal.

Maher then joked about the length of Swift's Eras Tour concert film, calling it "endless." Yungblud didn't take offense, instead keeping the conversation respectful and open. Both agreed that people are allowed to have different tastes in music.

"It's perfectly fine not to like someone's music," Yungblud said, while making it clear that he genuinely connects with Swift's work.

Yungblud's Softer Side Praises Taylor Swift



The moment gave fans a glimpse into Yungblud's softer side, especially since he's known for his edgy, rock-driven style.

It also revealed how music ties into his family memories, explaining why Swift's songs hold such significance for him.

While there's no word on a possible collaboration between the two artists, Yungblud's admiration suggests he'd be excited to work with Swift if the opportunity came, Parade reported.

The conversation also comes at a time when both artists are having major moments in their careers.

Swift recently broke Spotify's single-day streaming record with her album The Life of a Showgirl, while Yungblud has been honoring one of his own music heroes: the late Ozzy Osbourne.

Following Osbourne's death in July, Yungblud paid tribute with a moving Instagram post and a performance at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

Teaming up with rock legends Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, he performed several of Osbourne's classics, including "Changes" and "Crazy Train."