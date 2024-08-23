Ozzy Osbourne has shared heartbreaking news about the loss of a beloved canine companion.

The legendary musician is mourning the death of his Pomeranian, Rocky, who had been by his side for 15 years.

Taking to social media, Osbourne informed his fans that his faithful furry friend had crossed the rainbow bridge, prompting an outpouring of support and sympathy.

He posted an emotional tribute on X alongside a picture of him and Rocky, writing: "Two days ago, I lost my good friend Rocky, who had been at my side for 15 years."

"I'll see you on the other side my friend," the music icon added. "I love you always - Ozzy."

The Osbourne household has always had several dogs running around, providing companionship and even making appearances in their TV shows.

Supportive followers extended their condolences to Osbourne following the sad news.

"Ozzy, sorry for your loss, it's not easy. 15 [years] is a long dog life. He loved you. Pets, dogs are a Man's best friend. Xx," @JohannaMDoyle wrote on X.

"May his memory be a blessing," @cscla added, "Over the rainbow bridge."

"Prayers for you during this difficult time, Ozzy. You gave Rocky the best life!" @TeslaTakesOver wrote.

Another user, @LezliWelge, tweeted, "Ohhh noooo, I am so saddened by the news about that cutie (who was always a big Parr of the Osborne family). He's running around in Heaven with all his beautiful new buddies that are no longer feeling any pain."

His wife, Sharon Osbourne, also paid homage to Rocky on her Instagram account.

The tribute featured a heartfelt video compilation of cherished moments and snapshots of the adored Pomeranian, accompanied by classical melodies.

"We lost an OG and Ozzy's partner in crime ~ Rest Easy Rocky," she wrote, along with rainbow, dog, and broken heart emojis.

The Osbourne household has faced the heartache of bidding farewell to a beloved pet in the past.

Being devoted to animals, the Osbourne patriarch and matriarch, alongside their kids Aimee, Kelly and Jack Osbourne, take pride in their love for furry companions and never hesitate to welcome rescue animals into their homes.

