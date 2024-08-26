Justin Bieber's Fatherhood Journey Begins With Baby Jack Blues Bringing Out His Best

The excitement of parenthood has swept over Justin and Hailey Bieber as they embrace their new roles as parents following the arrival of their son, Jack Blues.

Announcing the birth of their baby boy, the 30-year-old pop star delighted fans by sharing an image of their son's small foot on Instagram Friday.

Justin and the 27-year-old model are reportedly embracing parenthood and feeling immense joy, settling into their new roles effortlessly as they bring their little one home from the hospital.

An anonymous insider who spoke to People magazine said, "They're both overjoyed. The baby is such a miracle. He's adorable and doing well. Hailey's doing well, too."

"The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for," they continued. "The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin. He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them."

The source said that the "Baby" hitmaker is excelling in his role as a father, adding: "Justin is already a great dad."

From the earliest stages of Hailey's pregnancy, Justin has reportedly been actively engaged, showing much attention to detail by selecting the nail polish his wife wore while giving birth to their newborn.

After announcing the birth of their first baby, the couple was praised for selecting a refreshingly normal name for their son, a departure from the typical celebrity baby name trends.

Justin's son goes by the name Jack Blues. Jack's middle name pays homage to Justin's father, Jeremy, with whom he reconciled after a tumultuous journey.

"Jack Blues Bieber is the most normal celebrity baby name," X user @LethetsaBontle commented.

Another user, @lovesudifferent, added, "Jack Blues is really such a cute name. Jack is so normal thank god and the little music nod with Blues. Very adorable. 10s."

"Justin and Hailey giving their son the most run of the mill normal first name is something I never would have expected. Jack Blues Bieber... That has a really nice ring to it. Welcome to the world, little dude!" @kaymay1990 tweeted.

