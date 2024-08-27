Oasis Reunion 2025 Confirmed: How Liam and Noel Gallagher's Secret Meeting Sealed the Deal

Oasis has announced that it will reunite for a tour of the U.K. and Ireland next year.

The English rock band confirmed the reunion in a joint statement released via its official account on X, formerly Twitter, Monday.

"The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised," the statement read.

A press release addressed the reason why Liam and Noel Gallagher have decided to perform again, stating, "There has been no great revelatory moment that has ignited the reunion -- just the gradual realization that the time is right."

No plan for new music was announced.

In 2009, the longstanding conflict between the warring siblings came to a head when a physical altercation backstage at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris resulted in Noel's departure from the band.

Fifteen years later, Liam and Noel came together in a secret meeting to plan the much-awaited Oasis reunion, The U.S. Sun reported.

Those present at the meeting were allegedly asked to sign nondisclosure agreements to ensure no detail leaks before they're ready to announce it.

According to the outlet, Noel and Liam recently met up to shoot the photos for the promotional posters of their reunion tour.

An anonymous insider who spoke to the outlet said, "It was a pinch-me moment to have Noel and Liam together."

"The shoot was top secret and barely anyone knew about it. For their fans to see them together again will be an amazing sight, the atmosphere in the room was fizzing, it was electric," they added.

"Once the announcement is made and their fans rush out to buy the tickets, the hard work will start as they get ready to start performing together again," the insider concluded.

During the Reading Festival Sunday, Liam performed a medley of iconic Oasis songs from their first album, "Definitely Maybe," in honor of its 30th year since release.

During his headlining set, Liam dedicated the song "Half the World Away" to his brother Noel.

"I wanna dedicate this song to Noel f*****g Gallagher," the 51-year-old musician told the crowd.

He also surprised fans by dedicating his performance of "Cigarettes & Alcohol" to those who may not be fans of Oasis. The song, penned by his elder sibling, served as the closing track on their first album.

Concluding the performance, Liam teased that a special announcement was scheduled for Tuesday morning at 8 a.m.

A brief video featuring a sign reminiscent of the Oasis logo was displayed on a massive screen positioned overhead the stage, then promptly posted across Oasis, Noel, and Liam's Instagram and X accounts.

At the center of a white rectangular box sat a black block displaying the date "27.08.24" where one would typically find the band's name. Suddenly, the display flickered and transformed to show the time "8 a.m."

Oasis was reportedly offered a whopping $66 million to reunite for a tour, according to the Daily Mail.

The substantial amount seems to have persuaded Noel and Liam to perform together again a decade and a half after their last joint show.

Oasis will hit the road next year for 14 shows in the U.K. and Ireland before potentially heading to other countries.

Tickets for the tour, which currently have stops in Cardiff, London, Manchester, Edinburgh, and Dublin, go on sale Saturday.

