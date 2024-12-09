Oasis' Liam Gallagher Receives PETA Award for Adopting Homeless Dog in Thailand, Raising Thousands for Charity

Oasis member Liam Gallagher was recognized for his philanthropy and adoption of a homeless dog named Buttons in Thailand.

According to NME on December 9, Gallagher won PETA's Strike the Right Chord for Animals award for adopting Buttons in Thailand in 2023. The outlet shared that Buttons was abandoned by her former owners for "not being cute enough."

The legendary singer managed to find Buttons at the Happy Doggo sanctuary and took her home to the UK. After returning with Buttons, Gallagher expressed his love for the dog at The Jonathan Ross Show, saying how he no longer wanted to go on tour and instead preferred to stay with her.

Apart from giving Buttons a new home, Gallagher also went out of his way to raise £25,000, which is equivalent to $31,850, for charity.

The description of the award stated, "PETA recognizes and thanks Liam Gallagher for opening his home and heart to sweet homeless mutt Buttons, inspiring his legions of fans to consider adopting animals. When countless dogs are in shelters waiting for a loving home, such an action saves lives"

Gallagher also acknowledged the achievement, expressing his gratitude for the award and saying that rescuing Buttons was the "best decision ever made."

"We're so lucky to have her," he said.