Mariah Carey's Mom and Sister Dead: Alison's Tragic Final Weeks Revealed

Mariah Carey is grieving the deaths of her mother, Patricia, and her sister, Alison.

Sharing the heartbreaking news with People magazine Monday, Carey said, "My heart is broken that I've lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day."

"I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed," the singer added. "I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."

The exact causes of death of Patricia, 87, and Alison, 63, were not disclosed.

But new information has come to light about the final weeks of Carey's sister.

A close friend told The U.S. Sun that shortly before her passing, Alison entered hospice care.

Dave Baker, who said he cared for Carey's sister in her final weeks, revealed that his friend had battled health issues related to organ function. Music Times could not independently verify this information.

"Alison was on home hospice care for the last three weeks of her life," Barker said, adding that she "had a problem with internal organs."

Barker shared the same information with The Times Union.

"Beneath a tough exterior Alison was a highly intelligent, warm, and sensitive person. I have known her for nine years and as her friend and in recent months her carer I will miss her greatly," he told the U.S. Sun.

Mariah Carey and her mom, Patricia, sing "O Come, All Ye Faithful" during an ABC Christmas special in 2010.



pic.twitter.com/Q76pAJbojB — Mr. Pop (@MrPopOfficial) August 27, 2024

In her 2020 memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," the music superstar talked about her complex dynamics with her family, particularly her mother Patricia and siblings Alison and Morgan.

Carey described her relationship with Patricia as a tangled mix of emotions, including "prickly rope of pride, pain, shame, gratitude, jealousy, admiration, and disappointment."

After enduring numerous challenges and overcoming their disagreements, the duo eventually found common ground and reconciled. Patricia's significance in Carey's life was so deep that it warranted a heartfelt tribute in her memoir.

On the other hand, the "Obsessed" hitmaker found it impossible to mend her relationship with Alison.

Within the pages of her book, Carey detailed her decision to keep her distance from her sister, citing concerns about emotional and physical safety.

She also claimed that the allegations of her siblings "selling lies" to the media and their long history of attacking her were the primary reasons she cut them off.

