Schadenfreude? Mariah Carey Allegedly Takes Pleasure Seeing Jennifer Lopez ‘Fall on Her Face’

Mariah Carey could be having her schadenfreude moment as she is reportedly experiencing joy and pleasure seeing Jennifer Lopez’s fall from grace.

An unnamed insider recently disclosed to In Touch Weekly that the 55-year-old singer-songwriter is pleased to see karma finally biting J.Lo, also 55, after years of thriving in the entertainment industry despite being “not as talented.”

“[Mariah] believes it’s karma biting her in the butt because she’s not as talented as she thinks and way too arrogant,” the source told the outlet.

The insider claimed that this was Carey’s reaction after seeing Lopez’s canceled concert tour and the marital issues she’s been dealing with her husband, Ben Affleck.

The “All I Want for Christmas Is You” hitmaker has been allegedly following the news and rumors about the “Jenny From the Block” singer’s life “very closely and took a lot of pleasure in seeing her fall on her face.”

While the singer-actress is dealing with the aftermath of her tour’s cancellation and marital problems, Mariah is reportedly busy preparing after landing a residency at Dolby Live inside the Park MGM Hotel in Las Vegas.

"Mariah is really excited to be getting back to Vegas and looking forward to proving she’s still at the top of the game when it comes to putting on a show and bringing in ticket sales,” the source said. “She’s extra excited to show that she’s still got it after J. Lo had to go and cancel her concert tour.”

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez Posts Solo Photos on Ben Affleck's Birthday as Jennifer Garner Remains 'Supportive' of Ex-Husband

According to HotNewHipHop, Carey and Lopez’s feud dates back to the 1990s. It allegedly started when the latter collaborated with the former’s ex-husband, Tommy Mottola.

Through the years, Mariah has thrown shade at Lopez, including when she got asked about the latter, and she responded, “I don’t know her,” to the reporter while shaking her head and smiling. The incident has since become a meme.

“For J. Lo, it’s a huge big kick in the teeth to Mariah making all these huge concert plans, especially because she knows how much she’s been trash talking her and laughing about her divorce to boot,” In Touch’s source said of Jennifer’s situation right now.

However, the insider also said that Lopez was not giving up, and she’s willing to put up a fight with Carey by carrying on with her tour in time for the holidays.

"Now she’s going to have to suffer the indignity of seeing Mariah take the stage. But J. Lo isn’t giving up, she’s hoping to pick herself up and get the tour back on track once all this mess dies down,” the tipster said.

“And a big motivation will be going head-to-head with Mariah and competing for her holiday fan base. It’s hard to believe she’d be thinking that far ahead, but that’s J. Lo for you, she always has a game plan.”