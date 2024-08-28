Oasis' Liam and Noel Gallagher reportedly haven't settled their differences and completely reconciled despite the band announcing a comeback in a reunion tour in 2025, according to a report.

After repeatedly denying any plans for an Oasis reunion, Liam and Noel confirmed the tour news on X, formerly Twitter, Tuesday, writing, "This is it, this is happening."

The Sun reported that the rift between the feuding brothers remains unresolved, but they agreed to reunite for a tour due to the staggering $66 million they are expected to make.

Industry sources, who were not named, shared similar information with the Daily Mail, claiming that Noel is still wary of touring with Liam again and that the massive payout was the primary motivation behind their decision to reunite as a band.

"Noel would only ever consider sharing the stage with Liam again if the money was astronomical and that's what convinced him," one insider told the outlet. "They haven't buried the hatchet, and Noel will always have huge reservations about being in a band with Liam as he's so unpredictable -- both on and off stage."

"Certain conditions will have to be put in place in regards to safeguarding Noel's presence in this comeback because he really can't handle Liam's form for being a liability," the source added. "But the sums of money being offered will obviously help through any potential ordeals. It's life changing cash -- even for somebody already very rich."

Despite the claims of unresolved issues, Oasis confirmed this week that the band will play 14 dates across the U.K. and Ireland next summer.

"There has been no great revelatory moment that has ignited the reunion -- just the gradual realization that the time is right," Oasis said of the reunion in a statement obtained by CNN.

While tickets won't start selling until the weekend, music industry experts have already predicted that the reunion tour could rake in half a billion dollars.

Professor Jonathan Shalit, chairman of talent agency InterTalent, told The Sun, "With tickets, sponsorship, merchandise and filming, I would predict an income for Noel and Liam of over £50 million ($66 million) each. This is a tour that could easily gross over £400 million ($529 million)."

Oasis broke up in 2009 following a heated confrontation between the brothers at the Rock En Seine Festival in France that saw Liam brandishing Noel's guitar "like an axe" and breaking it.

Recalling the incident, Noel said during a 2011 press conference that Liam "nearly took [his] face off with" the guitar, according to The Independent.

Moments prior, Liam also impulsively launched a plum in his older brother's direction, watching as it splattered against the dressing room wall just moments before their stage appearance.

Reflecting on the incident, Noel revealed, "Part of me wishes it did end like that -- 'plum throws plum.'"

Following the guitar incident, Noel quit the band. The performance was abruptly canceled, and so was Oasis' tour at the time.

