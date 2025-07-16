Oasis Flooded With Mega Offers to Headline Coachella and More After Sold-Out Reunion Tour: Report

Oasis is riding a massive wave of momentum following the launch of their 41-date reunion tour, with five sold-out nights in Manchester already under their belt. But the buzz isn't stopping there.

According to a report from The Sun, the legendary Britpop band is now facing a flood of major festival offers for 2025, including from global giants like Coachella and Spain's Benicàssim.

Global Demand Builds

Interest in Oasis has hit new heights, and it's not just nostalgia driving it. Industry insiders say the group is being "inundated with big-money offers" to perform internationally next year. "If fans thought Oasis were busy, they should see the offers their teams are fielding behind the scenes," a source told The Sun. However, no deals have been accepted – yet. The band's focus, the insider explained, remains solely on the current tour, calling it a "phenomenal success."

Even with tempting bids on the table, any decisions about 2025 performances are still pending. "They're just being stacked up to be discussed at a later date," the source added.

The reunion tour, which kicked off in Cardiff, includes stops across the UK, Ireland, the US, Mexico, and Australia. Whether Liam and Noel Gallagher decide to extend it into next year remains to be seen, but the appetite is clearly there, from both fans and festival organizers.

Chaos and Celebration in Manchester

The frenzy surrounding the comeback reached a fever pitch during Oasis' first night at Manchester's Heaton Park. With all 80,000 tickets sold out, some fans without tickets reportedly tried to storm the gates. Eyewitnesses told the Manchester Evening News that roughly 50 people attempted to rush an internal entrance, though police confirmed that no one actually breached the concert area.

At the same time, others managed to enjoy the show from outside the venue legally. Huge screens, reportedly stretching 84 meters across, allowed hundreds of fans to watch from nearby hills. Oasis guitarist Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs even posted a video of the crowd enjoying the show from a distance, writing, "No tickets needed," with red heart emojis.

On social media, fans dubbed the hillside viewing spot "Gallagher Hill," with one writing, "Amazing night on Gallagher Hill in Heaton Park for Oasis. Best atmosphere & lovely people!"