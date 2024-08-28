The Eagles Announce Las Vegas Residency at Sphere: A Grand Finale or Just the Beginning?

The Eagles, one of the most iconic rock bands in history, have announced an exclusive residency in Las Vegas, set to take place at the state-of-the-art Sphere from Sept. 20 through Oct. 19.

This highly anticipated series, titled "Eagles — Live In Concert at Sphere," promises an immersive experience that leverages the cutting-edge technology of the venue, offering fans an unparalleled connection to the band's legendary catalog.

The residency comes as part of The Eagles' farewell "The Long Goodbye Tour," which has already seen Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and the rest of the band touring globally. While these Las Vegas dates have sparked speculation, there's still no official word on whether this stint will conclude the band's final tour, initially teased to extend into 2025, according to the New York Post.

For those eager to hear timeless hits like "Hotel California," "Life In The Fast Lane," and "Take It Easy," tickets are now available for purchase on various platforms, including Vivid Seats, with the official on-sale beginning Friday, June 21.

It's worth noting that as a secondary market platform, Vivid Seats may offer tickets at prices above or below face value, depending on demand. However, buyers are assured of a safe and secure transaction, guaranteed to be delivered before the event.

The residency is poised to be a standout moment in a tour that Variety has compared to the likes of Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, a testament to The Eagles' enduring appeal.

The band's current lineup includes founding members Henley and Walsh, along with Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, and Deacon Frey, son of the late Glenn Frey. Together, they bring decades of musical prowess to the stage, continuing to captivate audiences worldwide.

The Sphere concerts will likely feature a setlist similar to those on the farewell tour, which included classics such as "Desperado," "Lyin' Eyes," and "Take It to the Limit." Fans can expect a performance that not only highlights the band's greatest hits but also showcases the individual talents of its members through songs like Walsh's "Rocky Mountain Way" and Henley's "The Boys of Summer."

As The Eagles prepare to take the stage in Las Vegas, fans are left wondering whether this residency is truly "The Long Goodbye" or if the band has more surprises in store. With a career spanning over five decades, six Grammy awards, and more than 150 million albums sold, The Eagles have cemented their legacy in the annals of rock history.

For those looking to attend, below are the confirmed dates for The Eagles' Sphere concerts: