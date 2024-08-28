SB19 Dominates Korean Media Sites, X After Attending Billboard Korea's Power 100 Event

Filipino pop group SB19 turned heads when it showed up on the red carpet of the South Korean Billboard's K Power 100 and performed its worldwide hit "Gento" during the official program.

On Tuesday, the five-piece act from the Philippines — comprising Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken and Justin — was among the stars invited to K Power 100 event at The Shilla Seoul hotel in the country's capital city.

A'TIN! We're here at Billboard Korea to humbly accept the Voices of Asia Award. It's an incredible honor to bring Filipino music to the global stage. Thank you for being with us on this journey. 🇵🇭#SB19atBillboardKPower100#SB19atGENTOsaKorea pic.twitter.com/WdJfZxysnF — SB19 Official (@SB19Official) August 27, 2024

SB19 was the penultimate act to grace the red carpet and greet the photographers, but everyone appeared thrilled to see them pose for the cameras.

Immediately after their photos were uploaded online, interests in seeing them spiked up, with all of the articles featuring them landing the top search results of different Korean sites, including Newsen and Naver.

Top trending keywords that appeared alongside them in real-time searches included "Philippine representative group," "stylish" and "coolness."

The group also landed the top spot of MBC's Entertainment News portal, a feat that is typically only achieved by the biggest K-pop acts.

On X, formerly twitter, SB19 also generated a lot of buzz as different hashtags mentioning its attendance at Billboard's K Power 100 trended in many locations, including its home country, the Philippines.

As of press time, the hashtag "#SB19atGENTOsaKorea" is still the top trending topic on the Philippines with more than 955k posts. The hashtag also dominated the worldwide trends hours prior after SB19 performed "GENTO" at the event.

Billboard Korea's big event gathered some of the biggest stars in the K-pop scene, including EXO-CBX, The Boyz, GOT7's BamBam, Fifty Fifty, Kang Daniel, VICTON's Han Seungwoo, and Ailee.

Awards were handed out to different acts, such as the Hot 100 Achievement for Fifty Fifty's "Cupid," Tour of Asia for Baekhyun, and Voice of Asia for SB19, The Boyz and BINI.

According to Billboard Korea, the goal of K Power 100 is to highlight and award Korean and Asian artists for their contributions in the thriving industry.