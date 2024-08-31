Rapper Fatman Scoop Dead at 53 After Terrifying Onstage Emergency

Rapper Fatman Scoop is dead following a terrifying incident in which he collapsed on stage and was given first aid during a live performance in Connecticut on Aug. 30. His manager, Birch Michael, announced the shocking news on Aug. 31.

The rapper and hype-man was 53 years old.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce the passing of Isaac Freeman III, Known professionally as Fatman Scoop," Birch wrote in a Facebook post. "You taught me how to be the Man I am today. I Love you Scoop, Thank you so much for everything you gave to me. Rest In Peace."

Footage taken by concertgoers on Friday documented the intense moment when the beloved rapper suddenly fell to the ground after what appeared to be a medical emergency in the middle of his show.

It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce the passing of Isaac Freeman III, Known professionally as Fatman Scoop. You taught me how to be the Man I am today.I Love you Scoop, Thank you so much...

In the video, Fatman Scoop, whose real name is Isaac Freeman III, hyped up the crowd at Town Center Park in Hamden by exclaiming, "Let's make some noise!"

As Hamden's energy surged, the "Be Faithful" rapper called for the crowd to make more noise. As he made his way up the stairs to the DJ booth, the hip-hop artist could be heard breathing heavily into the microphone.

Fatman Scoop gazed out at the audience from his position behind the booth, aiming to energize them.

The 53-year-old artist was trying to climb onto a platform when he encountered difficulty and ultimately disappeared from view, sparking fear among the fans.

A crowd quickly gathered to assist him, frantically attempting to revive him.

Video footage has surfaced of Fatman Scoop passing out on stage. pic.twitter.com/60n6sDX2pm — Episodes (@episodesent) August 31, 2024

READ ALSO: Travis Scott Releases 'Live From Atlanta' Album as Grammy Snub Controversy Heats Up: 'Robbed Too Many Times'

Another video shared on X, formerly Twitter, showed a member of Fatman Scoop's entourage approaching the DJ booth and abruptly turning off the music, causing a haunting silence to descend upon the establishment.

A healthcare professional can be spotted through the DJ booth performing vigorous chest compressions on the rapper, partially blocking the view.

In the clip, a member of the rapper's team grabbed the microphone and said, "No fans on this stage."

At 8:33 p.m. Friday, first responders swiftly arrived at the location, promptly securing Fatman Scoop on a stretcher and transporting him to a hospital for medical care.

Following the incident, TMZ reported that Mayor Lauren Garrett of Hamden confirmed the "Put Your Hands Up" rapper had been taken to a medical facility in an ambulance.

READ MORE: Ludacris Shrugs Off Health Concerns After Drinking Alaskan Glacier Water, Expert Debunks Fears