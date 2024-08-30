Travis Scott Releases 'Live From Atlanta' Album as Grammy Snub Controversy Heats Up: 'Robbed Too Many Times'

Drawing from the momentum and success of his latest "Days Before Rodeo" release, Travis Scott has unveiled several new versions of his 10-year-old mixtape.

With an intense buzz surrounding the project, the 33-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, explored his archives to drop previously unreleased material.

Released alongside "vault editions" of the mixtape with previously-unheard songs was the new album, "Live From Atlanta."

It is a live recording of Scott's "Days Before Rodeo" concert on Aug. 22 and available exclusively on his official store.

"Live From Atlanta," along with the standard edition of "Days Before Rodeo," is being offered for $4.99 as a digital download.

It features recordings from the "Sicko Mode" rapper's recent anniversary concert in Atlanta, where he treated fans to a performance of the entire mixtape.

However, while Scott performed all the songs from the mixtape, the order of the tracklist for "Live From Atlanta" is different from the original sequence as the rapper played tracks out of order during his show.

In addition to the music, fans can also obtain vinyl bundles, exclusive merchandise, and other limited-edition items along with the vault edition purchase.

Scott dropped "Days Before Rodeo," his second mixtape, in 2014, and it paved the way for his first studio album, "Rodeo," in the subsequent year.

The "Live From Atlanta" album release comes after the music video drop for "Drugs You Should Try It," 10 years after the song first came out.

Meanwhile, loyal fans expressed their frustration over Scott's lack of a Grammy win despite receiving 10 nominations throughout his career.

A recent Instagram Story shared by Scott featured a glimpse of a Grammy trophy alongside the hopeful caption, "One day."

Travis Scott posts a GRAMMY award via IG…



“One day” 🥲 pic.twitter.com/pDwkOjkcnc — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) August 29, 2024

Fans shared their opinions on X, formerly Twitter, with @riyanreeks stating, "He's been robbed too many times. He's above the Grammys now."

"He doesn't need a Grammy award, his accomplishments speaks for itself," @Uzanethegoat declared, to which @NessyTheRilla responded, "It's not about 'needing one,' it's one of his goals he wants to accomplish, regardless of everything else he's already done. Gotta respect it."

User @stoleyen tweeted, "Everyone knows the Grammys are fraudulent, [I don't know] why he still cares."

"Travis might be one of the only ones to ascend the Grammys without winning one," @HipHopTakesX said.

"Travis Scott really the Leonardo Dicaprio of music," @MusicianTheo quipped, referring to the actor who has played a lot of notable and award-worthy roles but won only one Oscar in his career.

