Fatman Scoop's Haunting Final Words Echo Before Fatal Stage Collapse: 'Died Doing What He Loved'

The final words spoken by Fatman Scoop before his untimely death have come to light following his sudden collapse during a performance in Connecticut last Friday night.

Fatman Scoop's Final Words Alive

In the clip of the live performance shared by TMZ, the "Be Faithful" rapper appeared on stage without a shirt, moving energetically from side to side.

Suddenly, he showed signs of exhaustion, audibly panting as he made his way towards the DJ booth.

The 53-year-old yelled to the crowd, "I said Hamden make some noise!"

After a brief silence, he suddenly exclaimed, "If you came to the party," and paused to regain his composure.

"Make some noise," he urged before slumping onto the stage.

Following his declaration, Fatman Scoop crumbled to the floor, the microphone slipping from his grasp amid the uproar of the audience and the immediate response of those nearby.

Fatman Scoop, whose real name is Isaac Freeman III, was transported to hospital by ambulance after being taken from the venue on a stretcher.Died Doing What He Loved

Discussing the unfortunate event during the "Kyle and Jackie O Show" on Monday morning, the hosts shared a brief excerpt from Fatman Scoop's final show.

Jackie described the iconic rapper's final words as "ironic," per the Daily Mail.

She told her co-host and listeners, "It's just so ironic, not ironic, but it's like so funny that his last words were also the most iconic words that we know him for."

The 49-year-old added, "It's hard to listen to in a way."

Jackie mentioned that the rapper met his end while doing what he loved - energizing audiences during live performances.

"It's sad, isn't it," Jackie confessed. "But then I guess maybe that would be, if he could choose a way to go out, doing what he loved."

Fatman Scoop Dead

In a heartfelt announcement on Facebook, Birch Michael, the tour manager for Fatman Scoop, shared the devastating news of his passing on a Saturday morning.

It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce the passing of Isaac Freeman III, Known professionally as Fatman Scoop. You taught me how to be the Man I am today.I Love you Scoop, Thank you so much...

"It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce the passing of Isaac Freeman III, Known professionally as Fatman Scoop."

"You taught me how to be the Man I am today. I Love you Scoop, Thank you so much for everything you gave to me. Rest In Peace x."

Messages of admiration and respect flooded in for the hip-hop artist from fellow musicians and fans.

Meanwhile, his former wife also spoke out for the first time through a touching social media update.

Shanda Freeman and Fatman Scoop were together for 13 years before they divorced. Shanda expressed no bitterness in a heartfelt Instagram tribute, stating, "We made history."

She added, "We were the FIRST. I'm heartbroken. I love you. Always."

READ MORE: Rapper Fatman Scoop Dead at 53 After Terrifying Onstage Emergency