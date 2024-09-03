Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Fake Documents Showing PR Strategy of Planned Breakup Circulate Online

Fans of pop sensation Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce were sent into a frenzy tonight after a document allegedly detailing the couple's planned breakup was leaked online.

In an exclusive report from Mail Online, the paperwork showing the logo of Kelce's US-based PR firm, Full Scope, outlined a strategy for a public announcement of the couple's split, scheduled for September 28.

Fabricated Statement Circulates Online

The document quickly went viral and described a carefully crafted narrative designed to frame the breakup as amicable and rooted in both individuals' commitment to their careers and personal growth. It suggested a statement emphasizing mutual respect and friendship, with a plan to release an official announcement three days after the supposed breakup to manage media coverage.

🚨TAYLOR SWIFT - TRAVIS KELCE RELATIONSHIP IS STAGED? 🚨



A document bearing the letterhead of Travis Kelce’s PR firm is circulating online, indicating a contract that mentions the couple’s planned breakup on September 28. The text for the announcement has already been drafted.… pic.twitter.com/EFVgq5m0sf — The Gas Stove (@TheGasStovee) September 3, 2024

"Travis and Taylor have decided to part ways after careful consideration. They both value and respect each other's personal lives and appreciate your respect for privacy during this time. They remain friends and wish each other the best," the document read, according to screenshots circulating on social media.

The paperwork also shows that the alleged planned announcement will focus on Kelce's "personal growth" while he focuses on his commitment to his sports career and ongoing achievements. It also adds that they plan to send a press release for "broad coverage."

However, the document which is a screenshot from Snapshot, was already deleted from Reddit. A user said it reads like an assignment from a college PR class. Meanwhile, others said that they're not surprised if this is true.

Full Scope Responds: "Entirely False and Fabricated"

However, Mail Online stated that Full Scope released a statement denying the document's authenticity, calling it "entirely false and fabricated." The spokesperson confirmed that the agency had not created, issued, or authorized any such statement and was taking legal action to address the situation.

"We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents," the spokesperson said.

Couple Remains Silent, Prepares for NFL Season Kickoff

Swift and Kelce, whose relationship has captured the attention of fans and media alike, have not commented directly on the rumors. In another news, the Swift is expected to be seen in Kelce's games as the new NFL season kicks off. Sports World News reveals that the alleged breakup will not happen since Swift and Kelce already planned how they will balance their romance with the demands of the NFL games.

"I'm excited. I get to play another year of football [with a] fresh slate. Get to kind of prove to ourselves and Chiefs Kingdom that we're one of the top dogs and we can play at a high level," Kelce said, according to ESPN.