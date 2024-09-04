Fat Joe Going Topless in 'Outta Control' MV Receives Backlash: 'They Should Have Put Him in a Bra'

Fat Joe and Remy Ma's music video for the song "Outta Control" is generating discussion on social media platforms, drawing attention for both its music and visuals.

The song used elements from the 1991 track "Summertime" by DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince, the alter-ego of Will Smith.

The music video has ignited conversations on X, formerly Twitter, with fans and trolls chiming in on the "Saturday Night Special" rapper's lack of cover.

@m3ll0w_y3ll0w__ said on X, "Maaaan I almost asked why they got this lady sitting with her breasts all out and it's just Fat Joe."

@EarthGirlzREazy also quipped, "Fat Joe lookin like Richard Speck in his jailhouse video towards the end of his life when he grew breasts omg . I absolutely cannot !"

@TheRomaniBanks added, "No deada**, I've seen so many ppl say they should've put Fat Joe in a bra."

Maaaan I almost asked why they got this lady sitting with her breasts all out and it’s just Fat Joe 😭 https://t.co/mX08lMRZxx pic.twitter.com/VONkJacDS3 — Dee (@m3ll0w_y3ll0w__) September 4, 2024

Aside from Fat Joe's bare-chest, fans did not overlook the presence of Remy Ma in the video which also brought a new dimension to the ongoing commentary.

@FractionSleezee wrote on X, "Remi Ma is such a f*****g hypocrite. She was s**t shaming Nicki for wearing exposing clothing just for her to be over 40 and having her bare t*tties out in the music video."

"They are both clearly going through a midlife crisis. Time to retire and wrap it up. Granny been naked everyday now since cheating on pap. It's giving desperate," @DeedeeTheLeo wrote.

In other news related to Fat Joe, the rapper is reportedly preparing to release his first solo album in 14 years, with his last solo release being in 2010.

The album's lead single, "Paradise," will reportedly be performed for the first time at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards scheduled for September 11 alongside DJ Khaled and Anitta.

