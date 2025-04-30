Fat Joe Sues Former Associate Over Accusations Involving 16-Year-Old Girl

Rap star Fat Joe is suing his former hype man, Terrance "T.A." Dixon, over disturbing claims made on social media, including a false accusation involving a 16-year-old girl.

The rapper says Dixon and his lawyer are spreading lies to force him into paying money they don't deserve.

According to court documents filed Tuesday, Fat Joe — whose real name is Joe Cartagena — says Dixon made up the claims after failing to get paid for work he says he did years ago.

The lawsuit also accuses Dixon of flying a teenage girl across state lines for sex and then trying to link Joe to that crime by posting a photo of him with Diddy and DJ Khaled.

According to TMZ, Joe's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, says the real crime is what Dixon and his attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, are doing now. "The allegations against Mr. Cartagena are completely false and part of a criminal extortion scheme," Tacopina said. "We will hold all parties responsible fully accountable."

Fat Joe stated that his professional partnership with Dixon began in 2006 and concluded amicably in 2019. He says he paid Dixon fairly for his time and never heard a complaint until years later when Dixon started demanding more money and called himself a ghostwriter on Joe's songs.

On March 23, Blackburn sent a legal letter asking for payment. Joe says he refused because the demands were untrue.

Then, on April 21, Dixon and Blackburn allegedly threatened to report Joe to Homeland Security and file a lawsuit with serious charges like fraud, forced labor, and sex trafficking.

Fat Joe claims the threats didn't stop there. Dixon went on Instagram and accused Joe of being a pedophile — a charge Joe says is completely made up and deeply hurtful.

Fat Joe strongly denied the allegations, calling them false and part of a larger criminal scheme.

He described the situation as involving threats, harassment, and dishonesty, and confirmed he is pursuing legal action to uncover what he believes to be a scam.

Blackburn has responded by calling the lawsuit a "cover-up" and said, "Fat Joe has a lot of explaining to do." But Joe's team says the only thing that needs explaining is why Dixon and Blackburn are using lies to pressure a payout, Complex said.

Tacopina also sent a cease-and-desist letter to Blackburn, pointing out that a judge recently warned him about bad behavior in another case.