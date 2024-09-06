Rich Homie Quan Dead: Rapper's Final Moments Revealed In Devastating 911 Call From Girlfriend

On the day of Rich Homie Quan's death, his girlfriend's tearful cries echoed through the 911 call, according to TMZ.

The 34-year-old rapper's lifeless body was discovered in his Atlanta, Georgia, home on Thursday morning.

TMZ reported that his girlfriend Amber Williams' 911 call was made public through their website.

Williams also mentioned not sensing any heartbeat.

She recalled that upon flipping him over, she noticed Quan, whose real name is Dequantes Devontay Lamar, was "foaming at the mouth."

911 call of Rich Homie Quan girlfriend trying to get him help pic.twitter.com/Kkp7Qsi8ej — ҒβΔ GΩDDΣSS✨ΔΠDRΣΔ (@FBAGoddess444) September 5, 2024

The dispatcher remained on the line with Quan's girlfriend, guiding her every step and providing assistance until the paramedics reached the scene.

Williams' sobs and screams could be heard in the call where she said, "He's not waking up. His heart's not beating or anything."

Although the cause of Quan's death remains unknown at this time, an autopsy has been slated for September 6, as per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Rich Homie Quan's Final Instagram Post

Just before the unexpected news broke, Quan shared an eerie post on Instagram.

The "Type of Way" rapper captioned it with, "Vision clear even through the BS," alongside a picture of him adjusting his glasses while sporting a green and white "89" jersey. This post was shared on a Tuesday, two days before his mysterious death.

On that same day, Quan announced his upcoming participation at a car and bike exhibition during the Labor Day festivities in El Dorado, Arkansas, via his X profile.

The first to report Quan's unexpected death was TMZ, which stated that his family is "shattered and heartbroken" by the sudden loss and is "desperately searching for answers."

He first signed with Motown Records in 2012 and began his musical career with his first mixtape, "I Go In on Every Song." His debut album, "Rich as in Spirit," was released in 2018.