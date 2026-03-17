Dua Lipa Calls Media Approach to Jeffrey Epstein Files a Disservice to Trafficking Survivors

Pop star Dua Lipa is speaking out against how the media has reported on the Jeffrey Epstein case, saying the coverage has failed victims and softened the truth about their experiences.

On the latest episode of her "Service95" book club podcast released Sunday (March 15), Lipa shared her thoughts during a conversation with author Roxane Gay.

She said the language often used in reports takes attention away from the seriousness of the crimes and the people affected.

"The way that the crimes have been reported, and the language that's been used, has been doing such a disservice to all the victims," Lipa said.

She explained that many stories focus on phrases like "underage girls" and "sex parties," instead of clearly stating that the victims were children who were trafficked and abused, Yahoo reported.

According to Lipa, this kind of wording makes the situation seem less severe than it really is.

"I keep thinking about all the stories that talk about the underage girls and the sex parties, rather than writing about the victims that were children who were trafficked," she said.

Dua Lipa said media narratives around Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes have sometimes focused on sensational aspects rather than the trauma of the victims, calling the reporting style a disservice.#DuaLipa #JeffreyEpstein #MediaEthics #VictimAdvocacy #PopCulture #CelebrityVoices pic.twitter.com/jnBMLJIkbG — Hungama Express (@HungamaExpress) March 16, 2026

Dua Lipa Criticizes Focus on Elites in Epstein Files

Lipa added that this style of reporting creates distance for readers and may hide the full truth. "It's putting everything under some kind of veil... or trying to mask what is happening," she said.

Jeffrey Epstein, a billionaire who was accused of running a sex-trafficking operation involving minors, died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charges. According to Billboard, his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for her role in the case.

In January, millions of documents related to Epstein were released. Much of the public discussion since then has focused on well-known figures mentioned in the files, rather than on the victims. Several public figures have denied any wrongdoing connected to Epstein.

The case has also affected the entertainment industry. Music executive Casey Wasserman recently sold his talent agency after past emails with Maxwell became public. Some artists left the agency following the news.

Lipa, who has often spoken about social and political issues, said the way the media presents stories can shape how people understand serious topics. "It's so interesting how the media... takes and twists things even in the darkest hour," she said.