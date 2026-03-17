Bunnie Xo Shares Brutal Reality of Facelift Recovery, Posts Swollen Post-Op Video

Bunnie Xo is giving fans a raw look at her facelift recovery, sharing a video that shows the intense and swollen aftermath just hours after surgery.

The podcast host and wife of Jelly Roll posted an Instagram clip on Sunday featuring two moments: before the procedure and immediately after. In the second half, Bunnie's face appears very swollen and red, with her head wrapped tightly in bandages as she rests in bed.

Trying to keep things light, Bunnie joked about her appearance, writing that she looked like comedian Bert Kreischer.

She later clarified her comment, saying it was only because she was "red and eyes are swollen," not to make fun of anyone, ENews reported.

The 46-year-old had already warned her audience that recovery would not be pretty. On a recent episode of her podcast, she told listeners, "I'm going to be so bruised... It's going to be a little weird. Don't freak out." Her latest post shows she meant exactly that.

Jelly Roll’s 46-year-old wife, Bunnie Xo, unveils gruesome aftermath of facelift https://t.co/Q5LL355T5I pic.twitter.com/8valc7JM7L — Page Six (@PageSix) March 16, 2026

Surgeon Explains Bunnie Xo's Swelling

Her surgeon, Dr. Daniel J. Gould, also shared details about the procedure and addressed concerns about her appearance. He stressed that the swelling may look alarming but is expected during recovery.

"Nobody needs plastic surgery, nobody needs a facelift," he explained. "But she came to me because she wanted to improve that little bit of heaviness and laxity in the neck."

He added that the goal was to adjust the cheeks, restore volume, and refine areas like the upper eyelids and mid-face.

According to PageSix, Dr. Gould admitted that Bunnie looks "a little scary" right now but reassured viewers that her condition is normal. "She's a little bruised, a little swollen, but she's healing nicely," he said.

Over the years, she has spoken publicly about getting breast implants and a Brazilian butt lift, often sharing details others might keep private.

Just last month, she revealed she stopped taking a GLP-1 medication after experiencing severe mental health side effects. She described that time as "one of the darkest" periods in her life.