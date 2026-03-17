Riley Green Reveals 5 Stitches After Fan's Phone Hits Him During Performance

Country singer Riley Green is recovering after being hit in the head by a fan's phone during a live concert, an incident that left him needing five stitches.

Green, 37, shared the update on Instagram Stories on Sunday, posting a close-up photo of his ear with visible stitches.

"5 stitches later ... sewed up," he wrote, confirming the injury after the unexpected moment on stage.

The incident happened on March 14 while Green was performing at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

In videos shared online, the singer was mid-song when a phone flew from the crowd and struck the right side of his face, hitting his ear.

Green quickly stopped the performance and took off his guitar. He then moved to the front of the stage and addressed the situation directly.

"Can we get the house lights on real quick?" he asked, as the crowd reacted with loud boos, EW reported.

After spotting the person believed to have thrown the phone, Green didn't hold back. "Get your a** out of here. Go on," he said, prompting cheers from the audience. Reports later confirmed that the individual was escorted out of the venue.

Country singer Riley Green was seen bleeding on stage after a fan threw a phone and his head during a show in Melbourne. Green addressed the situation from the stage and the fan responsible was immediately thrown out from the venue.



🎥: shifisher/TT pic.twitter.com/faPipGFuol — MuchMusic (@Much) March 15, 2026

Riley Green Jokes After Onstage Injury

Despite the hit, Green kept his composure. As he returned to the stage, blood could be seen running down his neck from his ear.

According to US Magazine, crew members stepped in to clean the wound, and the singer appeared surprised when he realized the extent of the injury. "Am I bleeding?" he asked before joking with fans, "Y'all see how tough I am?"

After the show, Green continued to take the incident lightly. He shared photos from backstage showing him being treated, along with images of blood on his neck and shirt.

In another post, he joked about the situation by sharing a picture of a phone tether and writing, "Passin' these out at the door tonight."

The "Worst Way" singer also added humor in his caption about the night, hinting at the thrown phone while saying it was still "a hell of a time."

Even with the injury, Green showed no signs of slowing down. The following day, he posted about his next concert in Sydney, Australia, revealing the show was sold out and thanking fans for their support.