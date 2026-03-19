Doja Cat Confesses 'I'm Ovulating and Horny' as She Drops Major Dating Hint During Tour Madness

Doja Cat, a rapper and singer, is making news after being honest about her personal life and relationships while on tour.

HotNewHipHop says that the Grammy-winning artist talked honestly about her dating life and current relationship in a recent interview. The comments come as she continues her global "Tour Ma Vie World Tour," which has drawn significant attention for both her performances and unfiltered personality.

The singer's remarks noted that Doja Cat did not shy away from being direct when discussing her current mindset.

"I'm 30, so I'm ovulating and horny," she remarked, according to People.

The artist also confirmed that she remains actively dating, reiterating her past self-description as a "serial dater." While she declined to name her current partner, she hinted at a growing connection and shared that the person she is seeing may soon join her on tour.

Read more: Doja Cat Makes Emotional TikTok Confession About Her Mental Health

Her comments highlighted her perspective on maintaining space in relationships.

"I love when they leave," she said of the relationship, noting that that's healthy. "This is what therapy has done for me. It's allowed me to be away and be at peace without being like, 'I need tarot cards. I need an answer. Text me.' I don't do any of that anymore. It's very nice."

Doja Cat was most recently linked to actor Joseph Quinn, though she did not confirm whether he is the individual referenced in the interview.

As previously reported by HotNewHipHop, the artist is currently performing across multiple international stops as part of her ongoing tour, which began in late 2025 and is expected to run through December 2026. The tour supports her fifth studio album, Vie, and includes shows across Europe before moving to North America later this year.

A neutral introduction to her remarks about the tour emphasized her evolving creative outlook.

"We've got a lot of fun ideas that I can't spoil at the moment," Doja told Vogue. "I think because I've already dealt with embarrassment for so long, it's become my best friend. And so anytime I can utilize an embarrassing moment, whether it be intentional or not, it's just an opportunity."

Beyond her tour, Doja Cat also hinted at upcoming music, describing it as "bubbly" and "futuristic," though she did not provide further details.