Olivia Rodrigo Announces Massive Show in Manila and the Ticket Prices Are Shocking

Olivia Rodrigo announced on Tuesday that she is playing a show in the Philippines -- marking her first ever show in the country -- as part of her 'GUTS' world tour but it's the ticket prices that are raising eyebrows in the best way possible. Rodrigo, who is part Filipina on her father's side, announced that every ticket will cost only 1,500 Philippine Pesos, which is equivalent to only $26.67. All proceeds will also go to charity.

The move is a welcome change from the soaring price of concert tickets that have caused controversy this year, most notably Taylor Swift's 'Eras' tour which launched an investigation into Live Nation and most recently, Oasis' highly anticipated reunion tour ticket prices that left fans outraged.

"I'm soooo excited to visit the Philippines for the 1st time for a very special Silver Star Show on the GUTS world tour on October 5th, presented by @AmericanExpress," Rodrigo tweeted on Tuesday.

MANILA!!!⭐️i’m soooo excited to visit the Philippines for the 1st time for a very special Silver Star Show on the GUTS world tour on October 5th, presented by @AmericanExpress. https://t.co/FGllYiR0LN pic.twitter.com/QyczIIAOdI — Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) September 10, 2024

The 21-year-old singer will be playing the Philippine Arena, which seats 55,000 people. Fans took to social media to praise the singer.

"Olivia Rodrigo is having the largest crowd of her tour in her home country at the world's largest indoor arena, and all of the proceeds are going to charity. this is insane, no one is doing it like her. i'm so so proud 💜," one user wrote.

olivia rodrigo is having the largest crowd of her tour in her home country at the world’s largest indoor arena, and all of the proceeds are going to charity. this is insane, no one is doing it like her. i’m so so proud 💜 pic.twitter.com/b4lBmlQlK3 — nikki (@punisherguts) September 10, 2024

Another X user tweeted a message urging people to let locals see her for the cheaper ticket price.

"This is a reminder that if you're not filipino or not part of the nearby countries, then DON'T fly to manila for the show bc tickets are cheap. let locals be able to see her for once," the tweet reads.

According to Live Nation Philippines, all proceeds from the show will go to Rodrigo's Fund 4 Good, a global initiative committed to building an equitable and just future for all women, girls and people seeking reproductive health freedom.