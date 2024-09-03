Old Liam Gallagher Tweet Comes Back to Haunt Him Amid Oasis 2025 Tour Tickets Controversy

A recently dug-up social media post from Liam Gallagher has sparked new controversy amid the uproar over Oasis's ticket pricing for their 2025 reunion tour.

While tickets flew off the virtual shelves over the weekend, those hoping to snag a seat through Ticketmaster UK were hit with some shockingly steep fees.

Initial ticket pricing details started at $97.11 and standing tickets ranged from $194.87 to $198.15. However, when tickets finally dropped, Ticketmaster implemented their dynamic pricing strategy, resulting in a huge increase to $459.30 for a single-standing ticket.

The decision of the scheme was reached in 2022 to allow a price rise for a supply when demand surges. The dynamic pricing system's justification is to "give fans fair and safe access to the tickets, while enabling artists and other people involved in staging live events to price tickets closer to their true market value."

Fans and critics alike have voiced their frustration as the band gears up for their much-anticipated reunion tour next summer, which includes 17 shows across the UK and Ireland.

Adding fuel to the fire, an old tweet from Liam has recently resurfaced.

In 2017, he tweeted, "350 dollars to go and see rkid in USA what a c*** when will it all stop as you were LG x."

Liam criticized his brother Noel Gallagher for the ticket prices of his American tour – now aligning with the strategy used for Oasis' 2025 reunion tour tickets.

The backlash has been intense with fans expressing their disappointment and frustration over the expensive tickets.

@marcoconterio responded on the old X post, "Not aging well, Liam."

@iGerLynch added, "Imagine you doing the same.........."

@LeAdderNoire also said, "£380 ($498.66) for a 'reactively priced' GA when people had spent 3 hours queuing. What sort of c**t would do that? As you were. BA x"

"Delete this it is very embarrassing bad gimp," @glazersleavenow suggested, while another X user, @cwo1983, called out, "When will it stop Liam, who's got £400 ($524.91), plus other costs inc hotels and food. Surplus of over a £1000 ($1312.28) for one gig. Things have to change. No better time than now."

Had to stop my son from paying this.

It's absolutely scandalous.

Openly touting fans.

Sad day indeed. — Baldyloyal (@baldyloyal) September 2, 2024

