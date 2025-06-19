Olivia Rodrigo Didn't Ask for Taylor Swift's Photo Removal, Bluebird Café Confirms

The Bluebird Café in Nashville is clearing up rumors after a viral video sparked claims that Olivia Rodrigo's team requested a photo of Taylor Swift be taken down before Rodrigo performed there.

Erica Nichols, the café's general manager and COO, addressed the situation in a video shared online, saying, "Olivia's people did not ask us to remove an image of Taylor Swift. Nobody did."

She explained that the removal was legally required for the filming setup due to copyright issues, according to USA Today.

In 2023, Rodrigo teamed up with Sheryl Crow for a brief acoustic performance at the café.

After a clip surfaced showing a Swift poster missing from the background, fans speculated it was removed at Rodrigo's request.

But Nichols said that's not true and clarified the café's standard filming policy: "When we have filmings, we are required legally to remove images that are under copyright. We don't own those images, so we can't give permission for them to be in a broadcast."

Olivia Rodrigo and her team apparently had asked The Bluebird Cafe to remove any visible sign of Taylor Swift before she performed there in 2023



This allegation is claimed by the Cafe's employee in a newly shared videopic.twitter.com/t4h3wTARq0 — Taylor Swift Data (@spotify_swift) June 18, 2025

Manager Clarifies Taylor Swift Photo Was Taken Down for Legal Reasons

A Bluebird employee had initially made the comment that Rodrigo's team "vowed to remove any visible signs of Taylor Swift," which sparked online fan reactions.

According to People, Nichols called this a mistake, explaining the staff member "spoke carelessly" and did not understand why the poster was removed.

Nichols emphasized that all artists are respected at the café, including Swift, who has strong ties to the venue.

"Taylor is a super friend of the Bluebird, and we hold her in the highest esteem," she said. "We were honored to have Olivia here, and they both live extremely high in our regard."

Rodrigo has previously spoken highly of Swift, despite fan theories that there might be tension between them. In past interviews, the young star called Swift a "genius" and said she'd love to watch her work in the studio.

Nichols ended her statement by thanking fans for listening and stressed, "This was not anything between two artists. It was a legal filming matter, nothing more."