Halsey Fans Rush to Debunk Claims She 'Stole' Olivia Rodrigo's Sound After Latest Single Release: 'You Don't Know What You're Talking About'

Halsey fans are defending the singer after claims have swirled that she stole the sound for her new song from Olivia Rodrigo.

In several posts to X, Halsey fans shared their thoughts on the singer's new song "Safeword" and defended her from those claiming that she stole Rodrigo's rock sound.

"That Halsey snippet sounds like Olivia Rodrigo," one person said as an example of the comparisons.

Others defended Halsey in several other tweets.

"Anyone who's comparing this song to Olivia Rodrigo(?), PLEASE expand your music taste when this is giving such a riot grrrl vibes. Both artists have been heavily influenced by the genre, but this is the most evident it's ever been," one person shared.

Anyone who’s comparing this song to Olivia Rodrigo(?), PLEASE expand your music taste when this is giving such a riot grrrl vibes.



"'She's reheating olivia rodrigo and chappell roan's nachos' 'this sounds like olivia and chappell's music' meanwhile this was the kind of music that halsey was doing in 2019-2020, pls stfu if you don't even know what tf you're talking about," another added.

"Comparing THE halsey to olivia rodrigo is insulting," someone else shared.

"Safeword" is characterized by a distorted guitar-driven beat and a fast rhythm, drawing comparisons to punk. The track delves into themes of BDSM, with lyrics exploring power dynamics and sexual liberation. The accompanying music video, directed by Lana Jay Lackey, features Halsey as a dominatrix, adorned in latex attire, engaging in provocative scenes that challenge societal norms and aim to destigmatize BDSM practices.

Throughout her career, Halsey has seamlessly blended pop and rock elements, often infusing her music with punk influences. Her 2019 single "Nightmare" showcased a raw, edgy sound, while collaborations with artists like Bring Me the Horizon further cemented her presence in the rock genre

Similarly, Rodrigo has made significant strides in incorporating rock elements into her music. Her debut album, 'Sour,' featured tracks like "good 4 u," which drew inspiration from 90s alternative rock and pop-punk. Her sophomore album, 'Guts,' further explores punk and alternative rock sounds.

In the past, Halsey has supported Rodrigo and her music having sent her a cake to celebrate the success of Rodrigo's single "Drivers License." They have also been procured together at the iHeart Radio Awards.

