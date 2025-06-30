Olivia Rodrigo Surprises London Crowd With Ed Sheeran Duet on 'The A Team'

Olivia Rodrigo thrilled fans at her BST Hyde Park concert in London on Friday, June 27, by bringing out Ed Sheeran for a surprise duet that made the night extra special.

The two singer-songwriters teamed up for a heartfelt acoustic performance of Sheeran's hit song "The A Team," thrilling the massive crowd of 65,000.

Holding guitars, Rodrigo and Sheeran sang together in harmony, creating a special moment as they performed the 2011 hit that first launched Sheeran's career.

The duet came just days before Rodrigo's headline appearance at Glastonbury.

According to Billboard, after the concert, Ed Sheeran shared a video of their duet on Instagram and showed love for Olivia Rodrigo saying, "Been a fan of Olivia's since 'Drivers License' blew my mind back at the start of 2021. Both albums are no skips for me, I'm a proper fan."

He explained that he planned to attend her show anyway but got a message from Rodrigo asking if he wanted to perform with her.

"That song turns 15 this year," he added. "To still be playing it to new fans with one of the brightest stars of the next generation is an honour."

"what a joy and honor to sing with @/teddysphotos last night. there is nobody cooler and more talented 💗💗💗"



📸| Olivia with Ed Sheeran via Instagram story pic.twitter.com/IKwTRcjU1z — Olivia Rodrigo Philippines 🇵🇭 (@OliviaRodrigoPH) June 28, 2025

Rodrigo Shines in Silver as Sheeran Joins Her BST Set

Rodrigo responded in the comments: "You are the best ever Ed!!! Appreciate you so much. Last night was a blast."

Fans flooded social media with excitement. One wrote on X, "I need Olivia Rodrigo and Ed Sheeran's version of 'The A Team' on Spotify right now!" Others shared clips from the performance, praising the emotional delivery and acoustic simplicity, DailyMail said.

Rodrigo wore a metallic silver crop top and matching mini skirt for the show, while Sheeran kept it casual as always.

Sabrina Carpenter, another pop star, was spotted enjoying the performance from a balcony seat.

This isn't the first time Rodrigo has surprised fans with a musical guest. Earlier this month, she brought Talking Heads frontman David Byrne onstage at Governors Ball for a performance of "Burning Down the House."

Though some younger fans didn't recognize Byrne, many applauded Rodrigo for introducing new generations to music icons.

The BST event also included special features for fans, like Olivia-branded water bottles and a custom grape soda inspired by her SOUR album.