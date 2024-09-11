Swifties React to Dave Grohl's Cheating Confession After Past Remarks on Taylor Swift: 'Tay-Voodoo Hit Today'

Following recent reports of Dave Grohl fathering a child outside of his marriage, numerous fans of Taylor Swift have criticized the former Nirvana member.

During his performance at London Stadium in June, the Foo Fighters frontman appeared to make a subtle reference to Swift's "Eras Tour," which was scheduled at the same time as his band's concert at Wembley Stadium nearby.

"I tell you, man, you don't want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift," the 55-year-old told the crowd, according to a viral video on TikTok featuring Grohl.

"So we like to call our tour the 'Errors Tour.' We've had more than a few eras, and more than a few f—ing errors as well. Just a couple."

Ghrol went on, "That's because we actually play live. What?! Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock 'n' roll music, right? You came to the right f***ing place."

Swifties are pointing to Ghrol's recent controversy as a form of poetic justice for his criticism of the 14-time Grammy winner.

"Remember when Dave Grohl went after Taylor Swift a few months ago and then the Tay-voodoo hit today," @themissjenn said on X.

@liamdelswift also wrote, "So Dave Grohl attacked Taylor Swift's artistic integrity earlier this year for no reason and you're only now surprised he has no respect for women."

@ashleysparkle stated, "The audacity of Dave grohl to throw shade at Taylor swift and then be a cheater on top of it? Sick."

@kirstynrenee quipped, "That Taylor Swift karma came fast for Dave Grohl,"

@kirstynrenee quipped, "That Taylor Swift karma came fast for Dave Grohl," while @mimicr3e said, "dave grohl having his one sided beef with taylor and then him having a child OUTSIDE OF HIS MARRIGE," before adding, "Karma is her boyfriend."

Remember when Dave Grohl dissed Taylor Swift 😂 turns out he's a piece of shit and we call that Tayvoodoo

After the revelation of fathering a child outside his marriage, Grohl took to his Instagram to address his followers about his efforts to rebuild his wife's trust.

The "My Hero" crooner said, "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage."

"I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness."

The musician chose not to disclose any additional details about his new baby or the child's mother.

In 2003, Grohl and Jordyn Blum tied the knot at their residence in Los Angeles. Just recently, they marked their 21st year of marriage.

Their family includes three kids, Violet Maye, 18, Harper Willow, 15, and Ophelia Saint, 10.

