Taylor Swift's Look at VMAs 2024 Divides Fans: 'She Needs to Fire Her Stylist Asap'

Taylor Swift's fashion choice at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards has divided fans. While some admired the bold combination of items, others were not similarly impressed, with some even suggesting she fire her stylist.

The artist walked on the red carpet with a striking combination of a yellow plaid corset on top, matching the skirt, and black hot pants. She also wore thigh-high boots and bicep-length caged gloves, evoking her character from the "Reputation" era.

The singer completed the dramatic appeal with a contrastingly dark smoky eye instead of the red lip that has become her staple. Her hair was styled in messy, bedhead waves with side-swept bangs.

Finally, the earrings reportedly were 30-carat canary yellow diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz, with black jade around the stones and matching with the outfit's plaid.

While some fans were happy that the singer had once again dared to break away from the usual and pushed the fashion limits, others have been far from convinced.

Several even started commenting on social media, expressing both admiration and disgust with the confident and concurrently unusual style.

One of the fans on X (formerly Twitter) commented: "She actually looks incredible omg."

she actually looks incredible oh my god — poppy 🦋 (@imnotpopbase) September 11, 2024

However, several social media users also jumped in to criticize the outfit, with several suggesting firing the stylist.

unfortunately she looks a mess — xander ☆ (@x4ndrr) September 11, 2024

One X user commented, "Oh my she needs to fire her stylist ASSP."

Another said, "The outfit is hideous."