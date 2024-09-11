MTV VMAs 2024: Taylor Swift Wins First Award Of Night For 'Fortnight' With Post Malone

Taylor Swift won the first award at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards Wednesday.

Swift and Post Malone won Best Collaboration for "Fortnight," the first single off her 11th studio album "The Tortured Poets Department."

Flavor Flav and Olympian Jordan Chiles handed the collaborators a Moon Person on stage at the UBS Arena in New York.

During her speech, the pop superstar paid tribute to those who lost their lives and loved ones during 9/11.

"Waking up this morning in New York on Sept. 11," she said. "Everyone we lost, and that is the most important thing about today."

She went on to gush over Post Malone.

it has taken me FOREVER to get him stop calling me MAM😭 pic.twitter.com/EZI42ku8Ey — Taylor Throwbacks (@ThrowbackTaylor) September 12, 2024

"There is a reason Post Malone is everyone in music's favorite person to collaborate with," Swift said.

"And it is because you are so ridiculously talented, you are so versatile and you're the most down to earth person," she added. "Honestly, so unfailingly polite, it has taken me forever to get him to stop calling me 'ma'am.'"

Post Malone, for his part, praised Swift as "absolutely one of the most kind and talented people I've ever had the honor of knowing."

Swift is nominated for 12 awards in total at the 2024 MTV VMAs, including Video of the Year.

This article was originally published on Enstarz.