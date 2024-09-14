Taylor Swift's Lullaby Era: Say Goodbye to Sleepless 'Midnights' as Babies Drift Off to Her Hits Transformed Into Lullabies

Taylor Swift's chart-topping hits have been transformed into lullabies, perfect for soothing little ones.

Rockabye Baby!, the company known for creating baby-friendly instrumental versions of popular songs, has released an album featuring Swift's catchy tracks like "Cruel Summer," "Anti-Hero," and "Fortnight."

Lisa Roth, co-creator of Rockabye Baby!, shared that adding Swift's music to their collection was a "no-brainer." Roth noted Swift's ability to connect with people of all ages, making her the perfect choice to unify parents and their newborns during those long, sleepless nights.

Since its inception 18 years ago, Rockabye Baby! has released over 140 albums, covering iconic bands like Metallica, Coldplay, and The Beatles. The concept was created with parents in mind, as Roth wanted to give parents something enjoyable to listen to while caring for their little ones.

Roth emphasized that the series isn't just for babies; adults have also found the lullaby versions relaxing, using them for yoga, meditation, and calming background music.

"Whether you're a fan or not, you can't deny she's a unifying spirit at a time when we need one," Roth tells TODAY.com. "She has created a massive international community of people of all ages who have a shared connection."

So, whether you're a parent or a Swiftie looking to unwind, this new lullaby album offers a soothing spin on Taylor Swift's greatest hits.

Originally published in ParentHerald.