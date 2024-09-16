Tito Jackson Dead: Jackson 5 Member Was 70

Tito Jackson died on September 15, 2024, at 70.

His close friend and former manager, Steve Manning, confirmed the news to Entertainment Tonight.

Although the exact cause of death remains unknown, Manning suspects that Jackson may have experienced a heart attack while driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma.

Born on October 15, 1953, Toriano Adaryll Jackson gained recognition as a member of the legendary Jackson 5 band, which later evolved into The Jacksons.

The group skyrocketed to stardom during the late 1960s and 1970s under the Motown record label and continued their success into the late 1970s and 1980s with Epic Records.

In an interview with The US Mirror last month, Jackson confessed he was going to keep singing more than six decades later.

"I plan to be like BB King play music until I die. Like Frank Sinatra or Sammy Davis Jr or Dean Martin. It's fun, it's peace of mind, it's pleasure. I think, for an artist, music extends their lives."

Jackson also revealed he will be releasing "Love One Another" in 2025, which will instead feature his sons, Taryll, Taj, and TJ.

He was passionate about stressing love and positivity in his music.

Throughout all family projects, his presence had also been ever-constant.

When reflecting on music, Jackson expressed, "It doesn't have to be the cursing and the profane language, the fighting and calling ladies names and things of that nature, it can be very positive."

"The Jackson brothers and the Jackson family have used that as the source. I think the good stuff is better for the world, and that's what we're going to continue to do."

