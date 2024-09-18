Tito Jackson's Heartbreaking Final Words Revealed as Police Investigate Tragic Death

Tito Jackson, member of the Jackson 5, passed away after being rushed to a hospital in New Mexico due to a heart attack, according to reports.

Terry Harvey Maltbia, described as a close friend and business partner of Jackson, has shared details about the singer's last moments with the Daily Mail.

Maltbia stated that he, Jackson, and their friend Ronald Balfour were traveling from Oklahoma to California to collect some of Jackson's classic cars when they stopped in New Mexico after Jackson complained of feeling unwell and having difficulty breathing.

According to Maltbia, they arrived in New Mexico around 6 PM on September 15 and decided to eat before continuing their drive back to Jackson's ranch in Claremore, Oklahoma.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Maltbia revealed, "We just got done eating turkey and chicken, laughing and talking."

He continued, "We were putting the top on the convertible because it started raining. That's when Tito came back on the passenger side window and said, 'My chest is hurting. Can you help Ronnie to finish the [car] top?'"

"[Tito] said, 'I ain't feeling good in my chest.' He wiped his face off, took off his shirt and it was like someone had threw a bucket of water on him."

Maltbia urgently called nearby police for assistance, leading them to call for an ambulance swiftly.

The Jackson 5 member maintained his composure as he was wheeled into the emergency room, even talking with his companions and requesting that they retrieve his insurance card from his bag.

"I figured everything was going to be OK since we got him to the hospital and he was still talking."

Maltbia later learned about Jackson's deteriorating condition and revealed, "They took me back there, and I looked at him. He had about seven doctors working on him and it got really bad. I called his brother, Marlon, and that's when he died."

According to a report by Rolling Stone, New Mexico police department has issued an official update regarding the circumstances leading up to Jackson's untimely death.

Investigators have revealed that Jackson encountered a sudden medical emergency in the vicinity of the American Heritage Plaza Mall, prompting emergency services to transport him to a nearby medical facility.

"Investigators are actively interviewing witnesses and examining both physical and electronic records," Rolling Stone reported.

"The Department's understanding of the facts and circumstances may evolve as additional evidence is gathered and analyzed," it added.

