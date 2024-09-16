Taylor Swift's Presence Clearly Felt in Travis Kelce's Arrowhead Stadium Suite: Fans Spot Sweet Gesture

Aside from capturing Travis Kelce's heart, Taylor Swift has made her presence known in other aspects of his life.

A framed poster showing Swift's "Eras Tour," which started in March 2023 and is set to conclude on December 8, 2024, was seen adorning the wall of Kelce's exclusive suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

On Sunday, Chariah Gordon, the fiancée of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., took to Instagram to share pictures, one of which featured a poster displayed on the wall of Kelce's suite. It was placed next to a framed photograph of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end wearing his uniform.

Gordon's posts also included pictures of Shawna Weathersby, who is reportedly dating Chiefs' defensive tackle Chris Jones, and Swift. A video in the stories appeared to show Swift hugging Gordon as they watched the game from the private suite.

🚨| Taylor Swift with 'The Eras Tour' poster up in Travis Kelce's suite at Arrowhead stadium! pic.twitter.com/iKJU769x7Y — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) September 16, 2024

Fans on social media immediately noticed Swift's "Eras Tour" poster, with X user @JulesStefanich tweeting, "Wow. Love to see him supporting her like, just like she deserves! Here's to many more wins this season."

@Neglectedone_ also said, "Swiftie alert! Looks like Travis Kelce is ready to shake off his football gear and dance the night away with Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour'! Who knew the NFL tight end was a secret Swiftie?"

taylor and chariah being so happy with the win omg travis and mecole are two lucky men pic.twitter.com/jb43AZ4TlP — anália (@analiaogs) September 15, 2024

@karalyn17 also wrote, "They put in her eras poster before the season even started. Actually, I think they were at training camp or right before it."

Swift showed her enthusiasm as she cheered on her boyfriend on Sunday, with whom she started dating just last year.

