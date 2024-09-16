Taylor Swift's Longtime Rival Has Unexpected Response to Trump's 'Hate' Remark But It's Not Sitting Well With Fans

Taylor Swift's former business adversary appeared to support her political stance in the upcoming presidential election through a social media interaction regarding Donald Trump.

Music executive Scooter Braun posted on his Instagram Stories in response to the Republican candidate's criticism of Swift.

Trump expressed his intense dislike for the 14-time Grammy winner on Sunday, saying, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT," following her public endorsement of Democratic Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris, which came right after his widely criticized debate performance.

In the context of Swift's well-publicized disagreement with Braun over his acquisition of her previous master recordings, the music manager unexpectedly appeared to defend her against Trump's comments.

Braun posted a screenshot of Trump's reported statement with the caption: "Shake it off Donald," seemingly referencing Swift's hit song.

Braun included a screenshot of Trump's initial post in his social media update.

Scooter Braun reposts Donald Trump’s ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!’ message:



“Shake it off Donald. Kamala 2024 🇺🇸” pic.twitter.com/d6S1AuFns1 — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 15, 2024

Some Swift fans expressed skepticism about Braun's motives on social media.

X user @SGxTS_abhay commented, "Please let Taylor Swift breathe.. stay away from her. "

@MastermindWine believes, "He wants to be relevant so bad."

it’s always a good day to remember how taylor ended scooter braun on her women of the decade speech https://t.co/Q6ptjlMZqr pic.twitter.com/JPfXHmfeWA — .🪩꿈 (@taebinsivy) September 15, 2024

"he's so desperate for attention...," @KarmaIsAFad tweeted, while @ipraytojesustoo stated, "the way all these men feel entitled to throw taylor's name out and about is exhausting and frustrating tbh."

@OnikaPwesh added, "Scooter still dealing with the hate he has for Taylor."

The Braun hate train comes after his acquisition of Swift's original master recordings.

READ ALSO: Selena Gomez Brings Taylor Swift's Cat Lady Joke to the Emmys, Hilariously Teases Co-Stars

Swift disclosed that she had attempted to acquire ownership of her master recordings but was resisted by Big Machine Records.

Their proposal required her to produce a new album with the label whenever she wished to secure her original master recordings, beginning with her debut album, "Taylor Swift," released in 2006.

The "Fortnight" singer initiated the process of re-recording albums previously owned by Braun, releasing them in deluxe editions under the title "Taylor's Version."

This decision encouraged her fans to repurchase the albums and exclusively stream the re-recorded versions, thwarting Braun's anticipated gains from her original masters.

The "Taylor's Version" project has proven fruitful for Swift. The re-released albums have achieved significant success and rivaled the sales of her newest studio releases and setting numerous sales records.

READ MORE: Trump Declares He Hates Taylor Swift After Saying 'I Accept' in AI-Generated Endorsement Fiasco