Selena Gomez Brings Taylor Swift's Cat Lady Joke to the Emmys, Hilariously Teases Co-Stars

Selena Gomez jokingly teased her "Only Murders in the Building" co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short, during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night. The actress, who presented the first award of the evening alongside the veteran comedians, delivered a funny remark that was well received by the audience.

While Short and Martin were exchanging light-hearted jokes about their age, Gomez interjected with her own humorous comment. "And let me say, what an honor it is to work with two men who are this far away from being childless cat ladies," she said, referring to a recent nickname used by J.D. Vance for Vice President Kamala Harris.

This comment referenced a recent endorsement by Taylor Swift for Harris, using the phrase "childless cat lady," which sparked various reactions, including a response from Harris' vice presidential pick, Tim Walz, who humorously labeled himself a "fellow cat owner" in gratitude to Swift.

Gomez's co-stars also took the opportunity to acknowledge her nomination for an Emmy, leading her to ask if it was "awkward" for them to be competing against each other in the same category. "I don't think so," Short replied. "Steve and I, obviously, both voted for you."

Despite the competitive atmosphere, Gomez emphasized the spirit of the awards. "But the Emmys are not about who wins or who loses," she remarked, eliciting laughter from both Martin and Short.

The trio then presented the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, which went to Ebon Moss-Bachrach for his role in "The Bear."

The 2024 Emmy Awards were broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, celebrating achievements in television over the past year.

