Chester Bennington's Mom Slams Linkin Park's 'Screeching' New Singer Emily Armstrong

Linkin Park made their return to music on September 6. However, not everyone was a fan of the comeback.

After it was reported that Chester Bennington was to be replaced by new vocalist Emily Armstrong, his mother, Susan Eubanks, has now spoken out.

"I feel betrayed. They told me if they were ever going to do something, they would let me know. They didn't let me know, and they probably knew that I [wasn't] going to be very happy. I'm very upset about it," Eubanks told Rolling Stone on September 19.

She shared that she had previously ran into Linkin Park members Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn over the years and neither of them had brought up a reunion. However, Shinoda did reach out when the band was going to release new music with Bennington's vocals, but that was as far as it went.

"I found out about Emily Armstrong joining the band on Google. When I go to Google to look for something, the first thing that often pops up is Linkin Park. And I saw that whole thing of, 'We have an announcement.' That whole week, they were at the top if you go enter anything into Google," Eubanks said.

She revealed that she watched the band's first performance with Armstrong, but did not like Armstrong's singing.

"I thought her singing... I don't even remember what it is [she was singing], because I didn't want to hear it. It was just a moment. But it was her, I'm just going to say it, screeching her way through a very high note. And I got out of there as fast as I could," Eubanks shared.

"I don't think that there's anybody in the world that has the same voice. And when I heard that, I was just so repelled that no, they're trying to do exactly what Chester did, but they're not succeeding at it," she continued.

Eubanks' comments come shortly after Bennington's son criticized the decision to bring Armstrong on board with Linkin Park.

He stated that Shinoda had "quietly erased my father's life and legacy in real time... during international suicide prevention month."

Bennington tragically passed away in July 2017 and was found in Palos Verdes Estates, California. His death was ruled a suicide. No note was discovered.