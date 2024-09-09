Chester Bennington's Son Speaks Out Against Linkin Park, Calls Band's Actions a 'Betrayal' of His Dad's Legacy

Linkin Park made a grand return on September 6 by unveiling their comeback during an exclusive livestream gathering.

The band introduced their latest addition, vocalist Armstrong from Dead Sara, and their new drummer Colin Brittain. Among their electrifying setlist was the debut of a new song titled "The Emptiness Machine," a medley of beloved Linkin Park hits, and the exciting revelation of their upcoming album "From Zero."

Less than 24 hours into her debut, the public was taken aback when Armstrong's association with Scientologycame to light upon her appointment as the new frontwoman for Linkin Park.

Questions surrounding her previous ties to the controversial church and her backing of convicted persons have stirred up criticism and skepticism among followers.

With Linkin Park's return to the spotlight, the spotlight on Armstrong's history and its potential effects on the band's trajectory has intensified.

There has been significant pushback from fans in light of the recent news about Linkin Park's decision to bring in a new vocalist to replace Chester Bennington.

In a Discord server, Mike Shinoda addressed the criticism, saying, "Many people will take time to wrap their heads around us with her. If people are respectfully not there yet, I'm totally fine with that. But disrespect me, and you will lose my respect in return."

"I understand this. We need to give space for everyone who is shocked / processing. It is DIFFICULT."

"Seeing me and Em together, shoulder to shoulder, brought up SO many feelings for people in our crew and management. Happy and sad at the same time! So complex!"

Meanwhile, after Shinoda's comments, Jaime, the son of the late Chester Bennington, expressed his disapproval of Emily Armstrong and the band's recent decisions.

According to a Reddit thread on FauxMoi, Jaime highlighted on his Instagram Story how it had been challenging for fans to comprehend the idea of Linkin Park transforming because the real struggle lies in understanding the decision to bring on Armstrong, known to have a history of being a cult member and an ally to Danny Masterson.

READ ALSO: Emily Armstrong's Apology Ignites Outrage: Critics Call It 'Surface Level,' Point Out Key Issues Left Unaddressed

Jaime also said how the band "Quietly erased my father's life and legacy in real time not only during a band interview meant to clear the air about certain aspects of LINKIN PARK's history and future but during INTERNATIONAL SUICIDE PREVENTION MONTH."

He mentioned how Linkin Park neglected to address the repercussions of bringing Armstrong into the fold, saying there has been a visible absence of acknowledgment regarding the diverse array of individuals comprising "YOUR CORE FAN BASE."

"No acknowledgment of: the way you groom you fanbase, [Chester], Chester's kids or family, my falling out with your wife ANNA SHINODA (who cannot be mentioned either), danny masterson victims, or even Emily's intimidation of those victims. And the list goes on. And on. And on."

He said publicly to Shinoda, "What you've done' is not something for people to ACCLIMATE. It's not a SHOCK that people are just going to have to take time process and understand."

"You have betrayed the trust loaned to you by decades of fans and supporting human beings including myself."

"We trusted you to be the bigger better person. To be the change. Because you promised us that was your intention. Now you're just senile and tone."

In the same lengthy Instagram Story post, Jaime dropped a bombshell when he mentioned overhearing Shinoda let slip to Zane Lowe that their album had been in the works as far back as 2019 and "possibly 2017."

Tragically, in July 2017, Bennington was found lifeless residence in Palos Verdes Estates, California. The tragic event was ruled a suicide by hanging, leaving behind unanswered questions as no suicide note was discovered.

Jaime added, "I do not appreciate this comment made by Mike about DISRESPECT. And I'm going to say as much. My perspective on the matter is that... I've never seen the band allow for 'Respectful' resistance."

"I've never seen the band allow third party perspective in the conversation. The pattern says that historically, people who express alternative views to the mainstream narrative are marginalized an shut down..."

At the end of his rant, Jaime simply stated in all caps, "I DO NOT SUPPORT."

READ MORE: Emily Armstrong's Controversial Past Throws Linkin Park's Choice of New Vocalist Into Question