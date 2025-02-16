Chester Bennington's Child, Draven, Comes Out as Transgender in Heartfelt Post

Draven Bennington, the 22-year-old child of late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, has come out as transgender in a touching Instagram post shared on Valentine's Day, February 14.

In the emotional message, Draven revealed that they had transitioned in 2024 and are now undergoing hormone replacement therapy, Billboard said.

"Today is a day to celebrate love and what love truly means, whether it's for a partner, family, or ourselves," Draven wrote. "I thought it would be the perfect time to show some love to myself."

Reflecting on their past, Draven acknowledged having struggled with their identity, trying to conform to an image that didn't align with their true selves.

While ignoring these feelings seemed manageable for a time, they ultimately reached a point where they could no longer choose between mere complacency and genuine happiness.

In August 2024, Draven made the brave decision to come out as transgender, marking the beginning of their transition.

They expressed deep satisfaction with the decision: "It has been the best decision I've ever made in my life."

Draven Bennington Credits Family Support

Draven Bennington has expressed deep gratitude for the unwavering support from their family, particularly from their mother, Samantha Bennington.

They emphasized how the love and encouragement they received were crucial in embracing their true selves and ultimately leading them to live openly and authentically.

According to US Magazine, Samantha Bennington, formerly married to Chester Bennington from 1996 to 2005, publicly expressed her pride and support in the comments section.

"I'm so proud of you. I love you with all my heart and soul," she wrote. "You're my favorite human on the planet. I just want you happy and healthy forever and always."

Chester Bennington, who passed away in 2017 at the age of 41, left behind a powerful musical legacy despite his struggles.

His children, including Draven, Tyler, and twins Lily and Lila, have continued to honor his passion for music.

In a 2023 interview with People, Draven reflected on the lasting impact of their father's work, noting how meaningful it is to hear stories of how his music touched people's lives.

They found it inspiring that something their father deeply loved could have such a profound effect on so many.

Draven's courage and openness about their identity highlight an essential step in their journey. Their story continues to inspire many. As they move forward in their transition, they remain supported by family and fans alike.