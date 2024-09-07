Emily Armstrong's Apology Ignites Outrage: Critics Call It 'Surface Level,' Point Out Key Issues Left Unaddressed

Linkin Park faced backlash after revealing singer Emily Armstrong as the latest addition to their lineup, due to concerns about her past affiliations with the Church of Scientology and her presence at a court hearing for convicted actor Danny Masterson.

The Dead Sara vocalist addressed the controversy in a recent Instagram Story, stating: "I'm new to so many of you, and I wanted to clear the air about something that happened a while back."

"Several years ago, I was asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance, and went to one early hearing as an observer. Soon after, I realized I shouldn't have. I always try to see the good in people, and I misjudged him. I have never spoken with him since."

"Unimaginable details emerged and he was later found guilty," the rock star continued. "To say it as clearly as possible: I do not condone abuse or violence against women, and I empathize with the victims of these crimes."

Some fans of Linkin Park have expressed skepticism about Armstrong's credibility regarding her decision to speak out only after joining the band.

@iSupernovaCat wrote on X, "Why did it take her up until this point when she became the lead singer of a well-renowned band to speak up? Why not then."

@TaigasRevenge responded, "They only talk when the truth is shown to the world; she would've never said anything if this didn't come out about her."

Meanwhile, an Instagram user commented on Armstrong and Mike Shinoda's picture on the singer's post which said, "The apology is so empty. I don't know how you can honestly stand in place of Chester, who ultimately died by suicide because of the sexual abuse he suffered, after you went to support someone then accused (and later found guilty and sentenced to 30-life it was so horrific) of r*ping multiple women."

"There is no excuse and saying 'I thought I knew him' says to us that you thought the victims were lying. Victims like Chester, myself and countless others."

"You do not represent what Linkin Park was about. It's shameful. And you're a woman ffs, you know better than men that we are always doubted and not believed. And you contributed personally to that and Danny's victims."

A Reddit user suggested that Armstrong may have omitted certain details, claiming she was involved in intimidating witnesses during the trial.

Commenting on a subreddit post, the user claimed, "Well she didn't address how she helped intimidate the victims at the trial to the point they had to be escorted out by the sheriff. And this 'soon after I realized I shouldn't have' how soon is this soon? Because until today she still followed his and his ex wife socials."

They added, "Very surface level and expected PR response."

Another replied to the comment, "She participated in intimidating the witnesses in the hallway leading into the courtroom. It was public, there were witnesses, and it was a gang-like intimidation of sexual assault victims. An 'oops' doesn't really cover it."

A different Reddit user on the same post recently shed light on why Armstrong finally spoke out.

They explained that according to Scientology beliefs, departing the organization quietly is generally accepted, whereas openly criticizing it or making a public exit declaration is viewed as a significant transgression.

Despite this, they believe Armstrong is still affiliated with the group.

The Redditor also said that in the event of her departure, Armstrong would keep her decision private to avoid potential repercussions, like being branded as a suppressive individual or experiencing isolation from loved ones who remain affiliated with the organization.

"[Armstrong is] a second-generation member and was raised in Scientology, so it's deeply embedded in her upbringing and identity."

"It's important to understand the intense pressure members face to maintain loyalty and silence, as well as the potential repercussions that come with speaking out. Her choice to remain silent on the topic isn't necessarily an endorsement, but it may reflect the complex, often coercive dynamics at play within the organization."

One different Redditor proposed the idea that if Armstrong is unable to publicly denounce scientology, then Linkin Park ought to have selected a different frontman.

"There was a different woman they were rumored to be hiring, but for some reason they decided to go for the one that's tied to a cult."

