Dame Dash Alleges Jay-Z 'Poisoned' Auction for 'Reasonable Doubt' Copyright in New York City

The ongoing feud between Jay-Z and Dame Dash has taken a new twist, with the City of New York now involved.

Questions have arisen regarding the auction of the copyright for Jay-Z's debut album, "Reasonable Doubt." A lawyer from the New York City Department of Social Services has alleged that Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, is interfering with the auction process.

On Instagram, Dash, whose real name is Damon Anthony Dash, shared details from official documents criticizing the rapper, as per the city's filings.

"The State of NY has stepped in and filed the following to the courts...Jay-Z's statements to the press have poisoned the environment for the auction. He has claimed that he has a termination right under the Copyright Act and that the rights to Reasonable Doubt will revert to him in six years," he wrote.

Allegations have been made by the city's legal representative against Beyoncé's husband for allegedly attempting to deflate the overall worth of an auction that will ultimately help the city.

According to lawyer Gerald Singleton letter to the judge, "The auction will generate sufficient funds to satisfy all existing child support arrearages and secure future child support payments."

The city alleges that Jay-Z misrepresented the value of Dash's one-third stake in Roc-A-Fella Records, which includes the copyright for "Reasonable Doubt," according to TMZ.

Jay-Z's claim that Dash's share of the album would return to him in 2031 has been challenged by New York City in its court filing.

"The auction should be conducted in a manner that will bring the highest price for the benefit of affected judgment creditors," Singleton emphasized the importance of upholding previous legal rulings that have underscored the necessity for public auction sales to occur in an environment that optimizes the potential sale price.

A recent statement revealed that Jay-Z's agreement with Roc-A-Fella characterizes his album "Reasonable Doubt" as "work made for hire," potentially granting the label - and any future owner of Dash's share - ownership of the copyright until 2098.

According to the city's filing, New York City anticipates that the closing bid at the auction might reach up to tenfold the estimated value if the copyright duration were perceived to extend almost into the next century rather than just spanning seven years.

The Department of Social Services stands to gain from a lucrative auction, particularly due to Dash's outstanding child support debt of $193,000, TMZ reported.

The auction was set for August 29, with a starting bid of $1.2 million. Bidders were reportedly asked to place a $240,000 deposit to participate.

Jay-Z's attorney, Alex Spiro, has refuted the allegations and demands from New York City.

A recent statement emphasized that the city of New York does not hold any stake in the copyright of "Reasonable Doubt." It was stressed that those considering bidding on the copyright should be aware that ownership may revert to Jay-Z by 2031.

Spiro further commented that discussions regarding the termination notice were premature and advised against the city seeking an advisory opinion from a judge.

