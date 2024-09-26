Halsey Reveals She Suffered a 'Very Scary' Seizure and Was Hospitalized

Halsey had a health scare that caused her to be hospitalized.

The 29-year-old first sparked concern when she shared a video of herself at the hospital with her fiance, actor Avan Jogia.

"Happy Late Bi Visibility Day," she captioned the Instagram post.

"This year I'm celebrating by dying with a man by my side (for legal reasons that's a joke)," Halsey continued.

In the video that she shared, Halsey can be seen lying in a hospital bed with an IV in her arm. The "Without Me" singer also held up the peace sign.

She gave more insight into what caused her to be hospitalized on her X account. Taking to the social media platform she tweeted that she had a seizure.

"Was it related to chronic health issues or something new/acute? I hope you're feeling better!" a fan asked her.

"I had a seizure! Very scary! Don't recommend it!" she responded.

"I'm home from the hospital now after a few days, so a win is a win!" she continued.

Halsey's health scare comes as the star is gearing up for a busy year. She is set to release her new album, The Great Impersonator on October 25. The album details some of the health struggles that she has faced over the last couple of years.

On the SheMD podcast from August 6, Halsey talked about her battle with the autoimmune condition, lupus.

"I have lupus and sometimes with Lupus there's other complications. I announced a couple years ago that I had Sjogren Syndrome which is really often comorbid—meaning going alongside of—Lupus. Because Lupus is an autoimmune condition, sometimes it can suppress your immune system to the point that you develop a T cell disorder," she said.

"I was getting sick very often. I was losing a lot of weight," Halsey continued.

In a post from earlier this year, Halsey shared that she had also been diagnosed with "a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder."

"Both of which are currently being managed or in remission; and both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life," she said in an Instagram post.

"After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of amazing doctors. After 2 years, I'm feeling better and I'm more grateful than ever to have music to turn to. I can't wait to get back where I belong: With you all," she added.