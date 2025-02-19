Halsey Wins Fans Over With Actual Affordable Concert Prices

Halsey has given fans a breath of fresh air in the live music industry due to her reasonable ticket prices.

The music superstar's tickets for her For My Last Trick Tour have gone on sale and fans have sung the praises of the prices of the tickets. According to Sporting News, ticket prices vary by location with Halsey's concert in Concord, California, starting at $76 while her Holmdel, New Jersey show have prices beginning at $46.

There are still instances of higher prices with her show at Jones Beach Theater starting at $108 and are priced upwards of $899. Additionally, Halsey's show at the Red Rocks Amphitheater start at $206 and go up to $2,724.

Despite the fluctuation in prices, fans have overall sung the praises of the reasonable prices and expressed this on social media.

"Thank you halsey for making sure i could get $60 tickets to see you this means a lot to me," wrote one user on X.

"Personally, I think Halsey has some of the most reasonable ticket prices among mainstream artists in the music industry," another added.

"Say what you want about Halsey but she is truly one of the few artists who really respects her fans, no crazy ticket pricing, impeccable stage designs, and creative merch," shared someone else.

"Halsey's ticket pricing is literally the best i have seen in a VERY long time," another wrote.

Several artists have recently been criticized for having higher ticket prices. Twenty One Pilots were slammed for having ticket prices as high as $200 for the cheapest option for their 2024 tour.

"The day i feared, twenty one pilots tickets being expensive," one person wrote on social media at the time.

Fans of Beyoncé also took to social media to share how disappointed they were with the scarcity of Queen Bey's Cowboy Carter tour tickets as well as the prices for them.

"Its too many ppl in this line yall said the album was trash and yall couldnt afford eggs. why are yall in here?" one comment reads on social media.

"So these prices are making me more discouraged than ever," wrote one fan on Reddit.

"$166 for nosebleeds is discouraging too," another added on the social media platform.

Halsey's tour is in support of her latest album, The Great Impersonator, where she channeled several pop and music icons throughout the years as inspiration for the tunes along with her own personal struggles.