Halsey Says Her Resolution for 2025 Is To 'Sell Feet Pics and Retire'

Many opportunities and changes are welcomed this 2025, and Halsey is not one to be late in her year-end resolutions, which trended among netizens for its unexpectedness and humor.

On Jan. 1, Halsey uploaded a post on her Instagram Stories, saying how her goal this 2025 was to sell pictures of her feet and withdraw from her singing career.

"Happy new year. My resolution for 2025 is to sell feet pics and retire," the "Castle" singer jokingly declared.

The hilarious post quickly went viral on social media due to the singer's playful personality and random remark. Moreover, her post also trended due to its meme-worthy context that tackles on absurd yet alternative ways on how to earn money.

On X (formerly Twitter), fans were amused by Halsey's quirky post, and expressed how loveable she is due to her cheekiness. They also shared how iconic the singer was for sharing such a bold statement.

Meanwhile, others pondered how much cash can one earn by selling photos of their feet.

"She already moved to plan C," one user commented.

"(For real) tho, she (staying) unpredictable," a second one said."

"How much do people make from selling feet," a third fan asked.

A fourth fan added, "Can she not joke about her retirement? I'm not ready for that."