Shifty Shellshock Cause of Death: Autopsy Rules Crazy Town Frontman's Death as Accidental Overdose

Shifty Shellshock's cause of death has been revealed.

The County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner released Tuesday a press release on the autopsy results of the late Crazy Town frontman.

Per the press release, Shellshock — real name Seth Brooks Binzer — died due to an accidental overdose caused by a combination of "fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine."

The department indicated that the examination was actually completed on June 25, a day after Binzer was found dead in his Los Angeles residence. He was 49 years old.

The singer's cause and manner of death were only certified on Sept. 24 since relevant test and study results had to be studied and verified first. The official Medical Examiner's report will be released on Oct. 11.

Before the confirmation of Shellshock's cause of death, Crazy Town's manger, Howie Hubberman, disclosed via Us Weekly that the late artist appeared to have succumbed to his addiction to drugs.

"Seth Binzer, after struggling with addiction and Crazy Town's rapid success with 'Butterfly,' never was able to reach out on a more successful level to deal with his addictions. We all tried, but ultimately we all failed, or Shifty would still be here," Hubberman told the outlet.

The rock band's manager continued, "The cause of death was a combination of prescription drugs and street purchased drugs. Shifty was a friend and really wanted to get himself fixed — unfortunately no one had the exact tools to do this, myself included."

Shellshock had always been very open about his struggles with his addiction problem and even documented them on shows like "Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew" and "Sober House," according to the New York Post.

Binzer is survived by his three kids — Halo, Gage and Phoenix — with three different women.

