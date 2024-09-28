Costco Denies Selling Baby Oil After Diddy's Lawyer Reveals He Has 1,000 Bottles in His 'Freak-Off Supplies'

A representative for Costco has swiftly dismissed claims that music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs purchased baby oil in bulk from the wholesale giant following a swirl of controversy related to his recent indictment.

Diddy Indicted on Sex Trafficking and Racketeering Charges

Diddy was indicted in New York City on September 16 on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. According to court documents, Diddy allegedly hosted what were described as "freak-offs"- elaborate sex performances - at his residences, keeping around 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant in his Miami, Florida, and Los Angeles, California, properties.

The items, labeled as "Freak Off supplies," were reportedly seized during law enforcement searches of his home in March 2024. The revelation sparked curiosity regarding procuring such quantities, with rumors suggesting that Costco had been the source of the alleged baby oil bulk purchase.

Diddy's Lawyer Responds to Baby Oil Allegations

Marc Agnifilo, Diddy's attorney, responded to the unusual attention on the baby oil supply, speaking to TMZ following his client's indictment. He said he wasn't "really sure what the baby oil has to do with anything."

"I don't know what you need 1,000 – one bottle of baby oil goes a long way. I don't know what you'd even need 1,000 for," he added. "He has a big house, he buys in bulk. I think they have Costcos in every place where he has a home. Have you sat in the parking lot of a Costco and seen what people walk out of there with?"

Costco Refutes Connection to Diddy's Bulk Purchase

However, Costco has refuted any connection to the baby oil acquisition. A company spokesperson told TMZ that the wholesaler does not sell or carry baby oil in any U.S. locations.

A search for "baby oil" on Costco's website yields results such as diapers, wipes, cleansing gels, powdered milk, car seats, food, and furniture - but no baby oil. The denial by Costco effectively undermines the narrative that their stores were involved in supplying Diddy's alleged stockpile.

Originally published in Franchise Herald.