Latina artist Becky G has shared a snippet of her new song, "Otro capítulo," on her social media platforms. While it's clearly a promotional strategy, it also raises the question — could it be a hint that she's getting back together with her ex, soccer player Sebastián Lletget?

"Lo que pasó, baby pasó, vamos a empezar otro capítulo" or "What happened, baby happened, let's start another chapter," is part of the lyrics in the song, which is styled in the traditional cumbia genre popularized by Selena Quintanilla. The track is already shaping up to be a hit, and it has unsurprisingly sparked a whirlwind of comments.

Some fans criticized the idea of Becky reuniting with her former fiancé: "Yesss but noooooo, not with the same guy," "Love yourself, queen. If they did it once, even with you being you," "Yes, another chapter, but not with the idiot who cheated. Find someone who values you for the extraordinary woman you are." Others showed support with heart emojis and lovey-dovey faces.

Comparisons to Selena Quintanilla were also quick to emerge: "SELENA VIBEZZZZ," "Selena style, so cool!" "This song reminds me of Selena Quintanilla."

Becky G and Sebastián Lletget: Love and Forgiveness?

Becky G and Lletget's relationship seemed perfect until the spring of 2023, when strong rumors of the soccer player's infidelity began circulating. The accusations, backed by videos posted on social media, tested the couple's resilience. Aware of the gravity of his actions, Lletget issued a public apology in which he acknowledged his mistakes and vowed to work on himself.

Becky, visibly affected by the situation, decided to end their engagement. Her song "Mamii," a collaboration with Karol G, became an anthem for many women who resonated with its empowering lyrics.

Becky G is trending after her fiancé Sebastián Lletget was accused of being unfaithful to the singer two months after they got engaged. pic.twitter.com/0hUklcFsfv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 23, 2023

However, months after the public breakup, the love story between the singer and the athlete took an unexpected turn. The couple was spotted together again, sparking rumors of a possible reconciliation.

They were seen together on several occasions, fueling speculation even further. Finally, a photo of the couple at a Los Angeles market confirmed what many had already suspected: Becky and Lletget were giving their relationship another chance.

Becky G fue vista con su ex-prometido Sebastian Lletget, 7 meses después de que él le fue infiel. pic.twitter.com/NsbcV62ykF — Indie 505 (@Indie5051) November 21, 2023

The reasons behind their decision remain unknown. Some speculate that the love they have for each other was stronger than the wounds of the past. Others believe that time and therapy have helped Lletget overcome his issues and regain Becky G's trust.

